A string of assaults and shootings Thursday night are currently under investigation by Mobile police, according to their Mar. 16 recap.
Domestic Violence Assault and Obstructing Justice
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., officers responded to 600 South Bayou Street, Bayou Plaza Apartments, in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been cut by her daughter with a blunt object, causing a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.
Elise Jasper, 40, was arrested on the listed charge, as well as an outstanding warrant.
Assault (X2)
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m., officers responded to Congress and Cuba Street regarding a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject at the location had gotten into an altercation with another male. During the argument, the subject pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking two males who were not involved in the altercation.
One of the victims sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital, while the other victim arrived in a personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury.
No other injuries have been reported. This is an active investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 2:04 p.m., officers responded to Edwards Street and Cross Street in response to reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found that a residence on the 1000 block of Edwards Street had been struck by gunfire. Additionally, a vehicle passing through the intersection was also struck by bullets.
According to reports, two unidentified male subjects in unknown vehicles were exchanging gunfire.
No injuries were reported. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 5089 Government Boulevard, Woodside Apartment.
Upon arrival, officers found that the victim's apartment had been struck by gunfire. Further investigation revealed that a male resident in another apartment had discharged his firearm.
No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Certain persons Forbidden
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near First Avenue and East I-65 Service Road.
During the stop, the driver was observed throwing a bottle of pills out of the car window. The driver was subsequently stopped and found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm. The officers also retrieved the discarded pills from the street.
Perry Duncan, aged 37, was arrested.
