Featured Blotter: MPD arrests burglary, assault suspects BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 6, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department (MPD) made several arrests over the weekend related to burglaries and assault cases.The Mobile Police Department (MPD) arrested Lizzie Coley, 53, on Saturday for allegedly shooting a woman and an unoccupied car at the 61 Ninety West Apartments on Girby Road around 2:11 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C C6DA@?5:?8 E@ 2 42== 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E[ @77:46CD 7@F?5 2 76>2=6 G:4E:> 925 2==6865=J 366? ?@?\72E2==J D9@E 3J r@=6J 5FC:?8 2 5:DAFE6] %96 G:4E:> H2D E2<6? E@ 2 =@42= 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E] r@=6J 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 2DD2F=E 2?5 D9@@E:?8 :?E@ 2? F?@44FA:65 G69:4=6] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~? $2EFC52J 2C@F?5 `aib_ 2]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 42== 23@FE 2 3FC8=2CJ 2E E96 p+ !9@?6 #6A2:C @? {2<6D:56 sC:G6] ~77:46CD 2==6865=J 7@F?5 |:4926= !C6D=6J[ a`[ 925 3C@<6? :?E@ E96 DE@C6 2?5 EC:65 E@ DE62= >6C492?5:D6 367@C6 =62G:?8] ~77:46CD E96? 7@F?5 2?5 2CC6DE65 9:>]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm!C6D=6J H2D 492C865 H:E9 3FC8=2CJ]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~? $F?52J 2E 23@FE `ai`_ 2]>][ |!s @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 42== 23@FE 2?@E96C 3FC8=2CJ[ E9:D E:>6 2E E96 r'$ !92C>24J =@42E65 2E b`__ s2FA9:? xD=2?5 !2C<H2J] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|2EE96H w2>D@?[ bd[ 2==6865=J 3C@<6 E9C@F89 E96 A92C>24J’D 5@@C 2?5 E96? 2EE6>AE65 E@ DE62= >6C492?5:D6] w2>D@? H2D =2E6C 7@F?5 2?5 2CC6DE65 3J |!s] w6 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 E9:C5 568C66 3FC8=2CJ] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm~? $2EFC52J 2E 23@FE ``i`_ 2]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 42== 23@FE 2 7:89E @? }@CE9 w2==6EE $EC66E] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm&A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD 7@F?5 2 76>2=6 H:E9 ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D 2?5 =62C?65 D96 925 366? DECF4< 3J 2 >2=6 DFDA64E] %9:D 42D6 :D DE:== 36:?8 :?G6DE:82E65[ |!s D2:5]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crime Crimes Violent Crime Law Enforcement Violence Misconduct Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Firms buy Springdale Mall for $30M Tuberville’s Florida expenses examined Cheer program moves ‘in new direction’ By appointment — the making of Baldwin’s judges Defense requests bond again in Saenger shooting Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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