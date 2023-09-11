Mobile police arrested five teenagers Friday on gun and drug possession charges, according to the department's weekend recap. Police also investigated cases of domestic violence and robbery.
Criminal Mischief 1 st , Criminal Mischief 3 rd , Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm -Weapon
On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately noon, detectives went to Davidson High School to follow up on an investigation, where they located five juveniles who had unlawfully entered a residence on the 4000 block of Yorkshire Lane earlier.
Detectives detained the juvenile and discovered that a 17-year-old male had a firearm in his backpack. A 16-year-old female was found to be in possession of marijuana. The remaining two 16-year-old males and a 15-year-old female were charged with criminal mischief third degree and trespassing first degree.
All five subjects were transported to Strickland Youth Center on the various charges mentioned above.
Domestic Violence by Strangulation and Robbery
On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Donald Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been strangled by her boyfriend, who also stole her cellphone. The subject fled the scene.
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Thamatra Wright, 18, was arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.
Theft of Property
On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 11:56 a.m., officers responded to a fraud alert complaint at All In Credit Union on 750 Downtowner Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they discovered that a male subject had deposited a large check into a new account and made six withdrawals at different branches.
The subject, Phillip Rankin, 28, was arrested on the listed charge with more charges pending further investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Theft of Property and Interference with a Domestic Violence 911 Call
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 9:12 a.m., officers responded to a domestic complaint at 1502 Dauphin Street, Maison Dauphine Condos.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's boyfriend had forcefully entered her apartment, where he strangled her, cut her with a knife, stole her cellphone and vehicle, and fled.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and her vehicle was later recovered. The case is currently under investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a disorderly complaint in the 1275 Springhill Avenue, Chevron Gas Station.
Upon arrival, officers observed an individual riding a bicycle and detained him. The subject consented to a search of his backpack, where a stolen firearm was discovered.
Xavier Williams, 29, was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary and Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shed burglary in the 4300 block of Cypress Shores Drive.
They discovered that the subject had also entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and stolen items.
After conducting further investigation, officers arrested Adam Gilmore, 31, and recovered the victim’s stolen items.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Linx Apartments at 6960 Airport Boulevard concerning the victim’s vehicle being struck by gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers found that the victim's vehicle had been struck overnight. This case is currently under investigation.
Traffic Fatality
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Bethany Pilot, 26, who had been ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later passed away.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling east on Howells Ferry Road, crossing Schillinger Road, while the second vehicle was also heading east on Howells Ferry, turning north onto Schillinger Road. The third vehicle was traveling north on Schillinger Road, crossing Howells Ferry, resulting in a collision with the victim's vehicle, which subsequently impacted the second vehicle.
The other individuals involved were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. This incident is currently under investigation.
Assault and Carrying Brass Knuckles
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Cimmaron Court regarding an assault.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 20-year-old female victim had been physically assaulted during a verbal dispute with her neighbors. The 15-year-old male juvenile subject had used brass knuckles during the attack.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 15-year-old male subject was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
