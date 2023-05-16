A 17-year-old male injured himself when he accidentally shot a gun he was not supposed to have, Mobile Police wrote in their overnight recap.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (X3)
On Monday, May 15, 2023, around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Westchester Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found that an unidentified individual or individuals in an unknown vehicle had discharged several rounds, damaging three unoccupied vehicles. No injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property
On Monday, May 15, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Pascagoula Road and Hayfield Road in response to a report from a victim who reported having located her vehicle in the area.
The officers observed the reported stolen vehicle and apprehended the suspect.
The individual, identified as Alexander Bodiford, 28, was subsequently arrested.
Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence hospital regarding a male arriving by personal vehicle with a gunshot injury.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male juvenile had accidentally discharged the firearm at his residence on the 2000 block of Raspberry Lane.
The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This incident is currently under investigation
