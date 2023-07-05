An investigation is underway after a robbery suspect died after being tased twice by officers with the Mobile Police Department (MPD).
According to a statement from MPD, Jawan Dallas, 36, died after suffering a medical emergency following a physical altercation with officers.
On Sunday, July 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in process at 5413 Carol Plantation Road in the Plantation Mobile Home Park. Officers encountered two individuals upon arriving at the scene.
During an attempt to identify the suspects, Dallas attempted to flee. Officers tried to apprehend him but he physically resisted, leading the officer to discharge his stun gun on him.
While the stun gun struck the suspect, it had no effect as the suspect then attempted to take the officer’s stun gun away which led to a struggle between the two. Once the officer regained control, the stun gun was deployed again. This time it was effective and Dallas was taken into custody.
Medical personnel were called to evaluate Dallas’ condition after the incident, where he soon after experienced a medical emergency and had to be transported to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
“We are currently awaiting several reports as a part of this investigation with determining the exact cause of death,” the release reads. “This incident remains an active investigation and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”
