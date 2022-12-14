MPD investigating "suspicious" Tuesday night assault BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Scott Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile Police Department Overnight RecapAssault (Suspicious Circumstances)On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 1:43 p.m., officer responded to the area of Broad Street near Virginia Street in reference to a shots fired call.Upon arrival, officers checked the crime scene and were unable to locate any victims.At approximately 2:14 p.m., officers responded to the hospital and located a female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening graze wound.Officers discovered that the incident was possibly due to road rage, but the victim was uncooperative. This is an ongoing investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Crime Scene Police Crime Investigation Victim Police Department Incident Rage newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Text messages shed light on hit-and-run timeline Joseph fired as McGill-Toolen head coach MPD thwarts kidnapping, rape attempt at Knollwood Apartments Pascavage out as head of school for St. Luke’s Episcopal School Signing off — Peterson made final broadcast for WPMI last Wednesday Local Events Latest e-Edition Lagniappe Weekly View our latest publication here. Online Poll Should the city of Mobile expand its western border through annexation? You voted: Yes, regardless of demographic impact Yes, as long as the demographics stay close to the same No, there are too many problems in Mobile already Never, it's perfect as it is Vote View Results Back Lagnia-Pod To chase or not to chase? More Podcasts
