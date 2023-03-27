Mobile police responded to several calls of shootings and assaults between Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26.
Theft of Property (X2), Receiving Stolen Property (X2) and Attempt to Elude
On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, officers pursued a vehicle suspected of being stolen on Pecan Street. The driver, identified as Kamren Burford, 18, fled the scene on foot.
Following the incident on March 24, Mr. Burford willingly met with officers, and during the investigation, detectives determined that he was involved in several vehicle thefts.
Consequently, Kamren Burford was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
Robbery
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 200 block of St. Louis Street.
Upon arrival, the officers found that the victims had just returned to their parked vehicle when an unidentified person, carrying a firearm, approached them.
The subject demanded the victims' personal belongings and then fled the scene on foot.
No one was harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 4:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to Three Notch Kroner Road and Carol Plantation after receiving reports of a man being hit by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers found that the victim was walking westbound on Three Notch Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him near the intersection.
The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim received medical attention at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., officers responded to Navco and McVay after receiving reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Later, the officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pinecliff Court S. to investigate a report of a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
Upon investigation, it was revealed that an uninvolved victim was driving near Navco and McVay when two unidentified vehicles engaged in gunfire. The victim's car was struck during the crossfire.
No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at around 6:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of San Marino Drive following a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, the officers found that the victim had been cut by his brother during a dispute. The suspect fled before the officers arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Gloria York Avenue in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that unknown individuals in an unknown vehicle had fired several shots at a person standing in the driveway.
As a result, the house was hit multiple times. Reportedly, the occupants of the house left the scene.
There were no reports of any injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Disclose Firearm to Law Enforcement
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers in the vicinity of Springhill Avenue and Bay Shore Avenue conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.
During the course of the stop, the officers found that the driver was in possession of a firearm, drugs, and a controlled substance.
Chad Kidd, 23, was arrested on the listed charges.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Montbirault Drive regarding a domestic dispute involving an assault.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been cut by his girlfriend during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Attempt to Elude
On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 5:22 a.m., officers responded to 5089 Government Boulevard, Woodside Apartments, regarding unknown males pulling on door vehicle handles within the complex.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers observed three male juveniles matching the description of the suspects and detained them. Further investigation revealed that the male subjects, aged between 15-17 years, had illegally entered several vehicles and an apartment without authorization within the complex.
The suspects were subsequently charged and transported to the Strickland Youth Center.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of McVay Drive North in reference to the victim's house being struck by gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had heard several gunshots being fired outside the residence.
No one sustained any injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at around 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Baltimore Street regarding shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found that the victim and a 16-year-old male relative were wrestling over a gun when it discharged, resulting in the victim being shot. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
