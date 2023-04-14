The city and Mobile Police Department K-9 handlers have agreed to a more than $200,000 settlement to resolve a 2020 dispute over overtime.
In a joint filing in federal District Court in Mobile, attorneys for the city agreed to pay officers Patrick McKean, Joshua Evans and William Byrd a total of $220,219 for 2,219 hours of overtime pay that a lawsuit claims MPD had not previously paid the handlers for caring for the K-9 officers while off duty. The settlement is pending Mobile City Council approval.
While the officers get paid an hour of overtime on weekends and holidays, the department had stopped paying them overtime for caring for the dogs while off duty, following a workday, according to the original lawsuit.
The plaintiffs accused the city of violating federal payroll laws by not compensating them for work they did, following a 40-hour week.
“Specifically, Plaintiffs allege that they were entitled to, but were not paid, for an estimated hour of overtime spent caring for the dogs in their care for each work day, and on their paid off days,” the filing states. “Plaintiffs were paid for an hour of canine care on weekends and holidays, and if Plaintiffs had already worked 40 hours during that overtime, the extra paid hours were paid at the applicable overtime rate.
In the settlement, the city still denied the allegations from the original suit and wrote that all plaintiffs were paid appropriately. The city also claimed the calculations for back pay had been inaccurate.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
