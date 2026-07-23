MPD looking for assault suspect BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A suspect is being sought by the Mobile Police Department following an alleged domestic violence dispute Wednesday evening on Garland Street.MPD officers arrived at the 1200 block of Garland Street around 4:50 p.m. to find a victim with a minor, non-life-threatening laceration. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46 C6A@CED[ 2 56E64E:G6 :D 4@?E:?F:?8 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 2D :E C6>2:?D 24E:G6]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%96 DFDA64E 4@F=5 7246 D64@?5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E 492C86D] k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D 42D6 D9@F=5 4@?E24E E96 |@3:=6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8k^DA2?mk2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQmkDA2?m>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^DA2?mk^2mkDA2?m]k^DA2?mkDA2?m k^DA2?mk^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Domestic Violence Crime Crimes Violence Violent Crime Misconduct Law Enforcement Injustice Aggression EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Mobile teen found dead in bay Mobile woman killed in Baldwin boat crash Prichard cop spent wife’s estate, judge says Kennon apologizes to OB council Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
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Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.