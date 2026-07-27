MPD looking for burglary suspects BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 27, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple suspects are being sought by the Mobile Police Department following an alleged burglary at the Oak Ridge Apartments early Friday morning where a man was held at gunpoint.Mobile Police Department officers arrived at 4215 Moffett Road around 2:00 a.m. to find an unharmed man claiming he was forced into his home at gunpoint and robbed by multiple people. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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