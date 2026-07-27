MPD looking for car theft suspect BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two police chases in Mobile over the weekend have resulted in one arrest and one ongoing investigation as of Monday morning.A man fled from police in an allegedly stolen car near University Boulevard and Airport Boulevard early Saturday morning, the Mobile Police Department said in a written statement. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~77:46CD C6A@CE65=J EC:65 E@ DE@A 2 DE@=6? 42C 2C@F?5 ci_b 2]>] H96? E96 5C:G6C 2EE6>AE65 E@ 7=66] %96 AFCDF:E 6?565 H96? E96J =@DE 4@?EC@= @7 E96 42C @? z?@==H@@5 sC:G6 ?62C vC6=@E #@25 2?5 4C2D965] w6 E96? C2? 7C@> @77:46CD] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~77:46CD 2=D@ 5:D4@G6C65 E96 42C H2D DE@=6? 7C@> z?@==H@@5 pA2CE>6?ED 62C=:6C E92E >@C?:?8]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 5C:G6C 925 ?@E J6E 366? =@42E65 2D @7 |@?52J >@C?:?8[ 3FE 96 4@F=5 7246 492C86D @7 7:CDE\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ[ 2EE6>AE E@ 6=F56 2?5 AC@A6CEJ 52>286[ |!s D2:5]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ |!s[ E9:D :D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D 42D6 D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQm>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^2m] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmt2C=:6C @? $2EFC52J[ 2 |@3:=6 H@>2? 2==6865=J DE2CE65 2 42C 492D6 27E6C DA665:?8 2?5 7=66:?8 7C@> A@=:46 5@H? E96 p:CA@CE q@F=6G2C5 D6CG:46 C@25 ?62C q6= p:C q@F=6G2C5 $2EFC52J >@C?:?8[ |!s D2:5]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s @77:46CD 2==6865=J D2H *E6D92 t?8=:D9[ cf[ DA665:?8 5@H? E96 p:CA@CE q@F=6G2C5 D6CG:46 C@25 2C@F?5 `_iaf 2]>][ =625:?8 E@ 2 A@=:46 492D6 E92E 6?565 @? w:89H2J cd ?62C %9@>2D pG6?F6 H96? t?8=:D9’D E:C6 42>6 @77 E96 C:>]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmt?8=:D9 6I:E65 E96 G69:4=6 2?5 EC:65 E@ =62G6 @? 7@@E[ 3FE D96 H2D 42F89E 2?5 2CC6DE65 D9@CE=J 27E6C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmt?8=:D9 H2D E2<6? E@ E96 |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:=[ H96C6 D96 H2D 492C865 H:E9 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 6=F56] t?8=:D9 H2D 2=D@ 492C865 H:E9 G:@=2E:?8 AC@32E:@? 7@C DA665:?8 2?5 5C:G:?8 H:E9 2 C6G@<65 =:46?D6 :? s2A9?6]k^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Police Car Chase Law Enforcement Crime Crimes Vehicles Transport Legal Action Theft Arrest Vehicle Social Conflict Justice Cars Motor Vehicles Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Prichard cop spent wife’s estate, judge says Kennon apologizes to OB council Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Suit claims OB lifeguard ran over man Sunday Brunch — A tale of two counties Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.