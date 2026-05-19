MPD looking for kidnapping, assault suspects BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped and robbed a woman at the Riverside Foodmart Monday afternoon.According to the Mobile Police Department, a female victim was walking down Gill Road when a man driving by offered her a ride to a nearby gas station, located at 1751 Riverside Drive. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“p7E6C 2CC:G:?8 2E E96 3FD:?6DD 2?5 86EE:?8 324< :?E@ 9:D G69:4=6[ E96 DF3;64E 56>2?565 >@?6J 2?5 AF?4965 E96 G:4E:> :? E96 AC@46DD] xE H2D 5:D4@G6C65 E96 DF3;64E >256 @E96C E9C62ED E@ 92C> E96 G:4E:> :7 D96 5:5?’E 4@>A=J[” |!s D2:5] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 DFDA64E E96? 5C@G6 96C E@ E96 "F:4< !:< @? $E] $E6A96?D #@25] (96? 96 H6?E :?D:56[ D96 6D42A65[ |!s D2:5] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s :D 2=D@ =@@<:?8 7@C 2 DFDA64E E:65 E@ 2? 2DD2F=E H96C6 2 H@>2? H2D 9:E :? E96 7246 H:E9 2 92?58F? 5FC:?8 2? 2C8F>6?E 2C@F?5 a A]>] |@?52J @? E96 ad__ 3=@4< @7 !2E9H2J !=246] k^AmkAmp?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? C6=2E65 E@ E96D6 42D6D D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? 2=D@ DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQm>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^2m]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Misconduct Law Enforcement Violence Violent Crime Crime Crimes Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Commissioner asks department about job opening Stankoski’s recusal and land deals raise questions Woman dies during wreck on Airport Boulevard Providence Hospital to close labor and delivery Ex-director faced ‘termination’ vote Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
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Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.