MPD looking for machete assault suspect BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a man at machete point in his home near the Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery. At about 1:15 p.m. Monday, MPD officers were called to a home on Whitney Street in reference to an assault. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C 2CC:G:?8 2?5 DA62<:?8 E@ E96 G:4E:>[ @77:46CD 56E6C>:?65 2 >2? H9@ E96 G:4E:> <?6H 925 3C@<6? :?E@ E96 9@>6 H:E9 2 >2496E6[ 4FE 9:> 2?5 DE@=6 D@>6 @7 E96 G:4E:>’D AC@A6CEJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2? |!s DE2E6>6?E]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 DFDA64E E96? 7=65 E96 2C62 2?5 :D ?@H H2?E65 7@C 4@>>:EE:?8 2DD2F=E 2?5 3FC8=2CJ] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crime Misconduct Violence Law Enforcement Violent Crime Murder Crimes Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cheer program moves ‘in new direction’ Ex-director forfeited bonus pay ahead of resignation Solar farm moves forward despite concerns Sunday Brunch — The victory tour begins Double fault Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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