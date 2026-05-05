MPD looking for shooting, robbery suspects BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 5, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department is looking for suspects connected to a Monday night robbery on Dauphin Island Parkway and a shooting where a woman was left shot inside of her car.At about 9:14 p.m., MPD officers responded to a call from a local hospital about a woman with gunshot injuries. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%96 G:4E:>[ A@=:46 5:D4@G6C65[ 925 366? D9@E 3J 2 >2? D96 <?6H H9:=6 D:EE:?8 :? 96C 42C @FED:56 @7 E96 |@3:=6 u2>:=J w2G6? r6?E6C @? q@J<:? q@F=6G2C5] %96 H@F?5 H2D ?@E =:76\E9C62E6?:?8[ |!s D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E :DDF65 (65?6D52J] k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 E@ |!s[ E96 :?4:56?E :D 36:?8 :?G6DE:82E65 2D 2? :?DE2?46 @7 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46] k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mt2C=:6C |@?52J ?:89E 2E 2C@F?5 f A]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 42== 23@FE 2 C@336CJ 2E r'$ !92C>24J =@42E65 2E b`__ s2FA9:? xD=2?5 !2C<H2J] k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp7E6C 2CC:G:?8[ @77:46CD 56E6C>:?65 2 >2? C@3365 E96 C68:DE6C @7 E96 A92C>24J H:E9 2 H62A@? 2?5 =67E H:E9 2? F?<?@H? 2>@F?E @7 42D9]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mq@E9 :?DE2?46D 2C6 DE:== 36:?8 :?G6DE:82E65 2D @7 %F6D52J >@C?:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96D6 :?4:56?ED @C E96 DFDA64ED’ H96C623@FED D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^DA2?mk^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Murders Homicide Law Enforcement Shooting Attacks Murder Gun Violence Crime Crimes Violence Violent Crime Killings Mass Shootings Mass Murders Death Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Records: Tuberville’s son held homestead until ‘24 Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Missing fisherman identified by MCSO Tuberville homestead records withheld Court upholds Perez’s death sentence Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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