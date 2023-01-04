MPD Logo

 By Jason Johnson

Mobile Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old they believe was involved in three high-profile shootings, including a shooting at the beltline Walmart, a shooting at the Paparazzi Club downtown and a home invasion on Dukes Avenue.

Darius Rowser was the subject of a 1 a.m. perp walk Wednesday and will be charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault, first-degree burglary, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.

