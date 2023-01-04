Mobile Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old they believe was involved in three high-profile shootings, including a shooting at the beltline Walmart, a shooting at the Paparazzi Club downtown and a home invasion on Dukes Avenue.
Darius Rowser was the subject of a 1 a.m. perp walk Wednesday and will be charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault, first-degree burglary, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.
Walmart shooting
An attempted murder and one assault charge stems from the shooting at Walmart on Dec. 27, 2022 at around 8:35 p.m. Officers responded to a shot fired call and discovered a male and female victim on scene. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers at the scene discovered there were two separate groups involved in the altercation that led to the shooting. One group was at a self-checkout line when the other group entered the store. Both groups opened fire and the subjects fled the scene.
Dukes Avenue shooting
MPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. in reference to a burglary. Three armed suspects reportedly forced entry into the residence, shot multiple rounds toward a victim as he tried to run out of the home, assaulted another victim and stole property, according to a police statement.
An unoccupied vehicle at the residence and a nearby home were both struck by gunfire as a result of the incident. Rowser will be charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, burglary, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling, as a result of the incident.
Paparazzi Club
MPD responded to 216 Dauphin Street at about 2:16 a.m. on Nov. 26 in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered both male and female 27-year-old victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, with the female victim sustaining a life-threatening injury. While officers were at USA Health University Hospital, two more gunshot victims arrived with non-life-threatening injuries. Rowser will be charged with four counts of assault due to the incident.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
