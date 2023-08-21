Two more individuals have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that left a child paralyzed. The arrest brings the total number of suspects in the case to three.
During a Monday press conference at Mobile Police Department headquarters, Chief Paul Prine said 19-year-old Deante Jenkins was arrested in Grove Hill, Alabama, while an 18-year-old, Jamayal Williams, was apprehended in Gautier, Mississippi. Zaire Hughes, 19, was arrested last week.
Officers originally responded to a call regarding a shooting incident at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at approximately 6:08 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found a six-year-old boy had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Hughes and Jenkins are currently housed at the Mobile Metro Jail while Williams is awaiting extradition from Mississippi, which could take up to six months due to various factors. All three face charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Prine said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute among the individuals who lived at the apartment complex, where the juvenile was also living. While he said the current belief is that the boy wasn’t the intended target, the child paid the price for the actions of those involved and said the entire situation is “an atrocity.”
“Unfortunately, shooting indiscriminately into an apartment without knowing who’s in the apartment is terrible,” Prine said. “It’s poor choices and it’s a lack of conflict resolution skills. We should be talking about other things than a six-year-old child hanging on for dear life.”
Giving thanks to U.S. Marshals, Mississippi law enforcement agencies, his officers and the community, Prine said making three arrests in the span of less than one week shows MPD’s “relentless” nature as Mobile’s crackdown on violent crime continues. He attributed the quick arrests partly to the number of tips received locally and from across state lines.
“I want the public to know that when I tell you this won’t be tolerated, it won’t be tolerated,” Prine said. “We expect our citizens to think before they pull the trigger… This is serious, criminal activity that has been perpetrated on the backs of children. There’s nothing more vulnerable in our community than children.”
Shooting into homes or cars has become something of a mainstay both locally and nationally, Prine said. In MPD’s own police blotter over the past weekend, there were six recorded incidents of shooting into dwellings and vehicles in the Mobile area.
While admitting he knew no personal details about the suspects, Prine said he believes the growing trend of young adults firing weapons carelessly can be traced back to their home life.
“Morality starts in the home,” Prine said. “At 18 and 19 years old, they’re firing weapons. I would argue that it did not just start.”
Though he left the door open for additional charges in the case, Prine said the primary focus now needs to be on the child’s recovery. If the victim dies due to his injuries, Prine said the suspect’s charges will be upgraded as necessary.
“For the community at-large, I would ask that those that have been in prayer for this six-year-old child who is clinging to life. Join me in a concert of prayer,” Prine said. “This child is fighting for his life when he should be at home playing with his toys and enjoying activities in school.”
