Prine six-year-old shooting
BY BRADY PETREE

Two more individuals have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that left a child paralyzed. The arrest brings the total number of suspects in the case to three.

During a Monday press conference at Mobile Police Department headquarters, Chief Paul Prine said 19-year-old Deante Jenkins was arrested in Grove Hill, Alabama, while an 18-year-old, Jamayal Williams, was apprehended in Gautier, Mississippi. Zaire Hughes, 19, was arrested last week.

