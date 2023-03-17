A three month-long operation conducted by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) focused on combating the sale of illegal drugs culminated with multiple arrests this week. Operation “Green Acres” took place in the West Mobile community of Glen Acres with assistance from the Fourth Precinct and the Narcotics and Vice Unit.
Officials collected intelligence on suspects alleged to be involved in drug sales and property crimes in the area over the course of the operation.
A total of 6 search warrants were executed and resulted in 10 arrests with 5 targets taken into custody and 5 other arrests made. Officers also confiscated crystal meth, marijuana, MDMA, illegal prescription pills and a handgun.
The ten individuals arrested, along with their charges are as follows:
Timothy Helton, 40, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Manning, 19, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Dylan Sockriter, 24, is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Randall Yonker, 60, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Bailey, 38, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other arrests included:
Brittany Stiles, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and probation revocation.
Emily Black, 30, is charged with two counts of possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Kevin Strickland, 48, is charged with probation revocation.
Michael Finch, 57, is charged with receiving stolen property, failure to register a new vehicle, no insurance and no driver’s license.
Daniel Butler, 39, is charged with possession of marijuana.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
