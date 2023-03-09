Prine

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine speaks with the media. 

 BY DALE LIESCH

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine wouldn’t answer whether the officer who shot 24-year-old Kordell Jones asked him to drop the gun he was carrying before killing him, at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Prine did acknowledge Kordell Jones jumped out of a back window of a home at 856 Charles Street armed with a “lawfully” purchased AR-15 pistol that was ready to fire after police had announced their presence while executing a search warrant. When Kordell Jones lept out of the window he was met by two SWAT officers, one of which fired four shots at him. Three hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

