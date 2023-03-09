Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine wouldn’t answer whether the officer who shot 24-year-old Kordell Jones asked him to drop the gun he was carrying before killing him, at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Prine did acknowledge Kordell Jones jumped out of a back window of a home at 856 Charles Street armed with a “lawfully” purchased AR-15 pistol that was ready to fire after police had announced their presence while executing a search warrant. When Kordell Jones lept out of the window he was met by two SWAT officers, one of which fired four shots at him. Three hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Before a SWAT paramedic could perform life-saving actions on Kordell Jones, he was moved by officers to an intersection near the scene because it had not been secured, Prine said. He added that Kordell Jones was the only one of seven people in the house, including a child, who did not comply with police commands.
The warrant was executed at the correct address, Prine said, and members of the SWAT team breached two entrances of the home in connection to a robbery they believe was committed by Jason Jones, the brother of the 24-year-old man the officer shot.
“Kordell was not the target of the investigation,” he said. “His brother Jason was the criminal we were looking for.”
Not only was Jones wanted in connection to a robbery, he was also a person-of-interest in a February murder on Orange Street, Prine said. The chief said Jason Jones was also believed to be affiliated with a local gang known for violent tactics.
Prine told reporters he doesn’t expect to release the name of the officer involved in the shooting in the “foreseeable future” because threats have been made against MPD officers’ lives related to the shooting.
“There have been general threats to law enforcement and specifically against Mobile Police Department,” Prine said. “We ask for those affected to keep a cool mind, be rational and think through what you’re doing. We don’t need another homicide.”
Although officers were given leeway to use a so-called no-knock warrant in this case, Prine said SWAT members opted instead to announce their presence before simultaneously breaching two doors of the residence. At least one such breach resulted in blowing the doors off of its hinges before officers entered. The action resulted in a loud “boom” being heard by neighbors, Prine said.
Jason Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
As for the shooting, two independent investigations into the matter continue. One is being conducted by MPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit and another is being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office is also conducting a separate independent investigation into the matter. Prine said he has viewed police-worn body camera footage from the shooting and has turned it over to Blackwood’s office.
He said he didn’t expect that footage to be released as it’s considered evidence in an investigation.
