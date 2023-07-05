Mobile police arrested a man for impersonating a police officer and nearly running over motorcyclists, according to Mobile Police Department's weekend recap.
Receiving Stolen Property, Trafficking Stolen Identity, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Debit Card, and Giving a False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer
On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Dublin Street in reference to stolen items that had been traced to the area.
While searching the area officers encountered a male subject at two different locations. The officers detained the subject and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant.
Harold Marshall, 51, was found to be in possession of the stolen items that were being tracked and multiple debit cards under different names. Marshall was transported to Metro Jail on the listed charges.
Impersonating a Peace Officer (X2) and Reckless Endangerment (X5)
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, officers responded to a complaint involving a male subject who was driving recklessly while impersonating a peace officer near Airport Boulevard and University Boulevard.
The subject nearly collided with motorcyclists and threatened to issue citations. The same subject later contacted the police claiming to be an officer, but the investigation revealed he was not.
On Friday, June 30, 2023, Rick Earl was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property and Attempt to Elude
On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers observed a reported stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Florida and Dauphin Street.
Upon identifying the stolen vehicle, the officer activated their lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, and the driver stopped the vehicle on the 3000 block of Dauphin Street.
The driver and the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers detained four of the juvenile male subjects ages 15 and16 and transported them to Strickland Youth Center.
The driver of the vehicle evaded apprehension.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to a domestic altercation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been shot by the mother of his child during a verbal altercation. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Yorkshire Lane in reference to a domestic complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had forcibly entered the victim’s residence. The subject was armed with a hammer and the victim cut the subject with a knife.
The subject sustained a non-life-threatening laceration. The subject was treated at the hospital and transported to Metro Jail. Melvin Kelly, 38.
Theft of Property and Domestic Violence Menacing
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, officers responded to a report on Glass Avenue regarding the victim finding her vehicle at that location.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim's ex-boyfriend had stolen the vehicle earlier that day from her residence on Middle Ring Road. According to reports, the subject was armed with a gun and forcibly demanded the victim's vehicle.
The victim refused and the subject returned later and took the vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Marydale Drive in response to a residential burglary.
Upon arrival, it was determined that an unidentified male subject had unlawfully entered the victim's shed and stolen property. Officers were able to identify the subject through camera surveillance.
The 14-year-old male juvenile was located and subsequently arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Robbery
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 10:05 p.m., officers responded to 5011 Cottage Hill Road, Waffle House in reference to a robbery complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject approached the 17-year-old male victim, stating the victim’s vehicle lights were malfunctioning.
Once the victim walked outside the subject demanded the victim’s keys and assaulted him with a knife, causing minor cuts.
The victim retreated into the restaurant and the subject fled the scene on foot without taking the victim’s vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital regarding a male victim who had arrived in a personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to reports, the victim was shot while walking along Emogene Street and requested assistance from an unknown individual who drove him to the hospital.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Assault
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 5:55 a.m., officers responded to Springdale Inn and Suites located at 70 Springdale Boulevard in response to a shooting.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had been shot at a different hotel. According to reports, the victim had entered a room without permission, and the occupants of the room shot him.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Burglary and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Princeton Wood Drive in reference to a burglary complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had entered the occupied residence through an unlocked door. The subject removed property from the residence and fled the scene.
Officers were able to obtain a description of the subject from camera surveillance. Daryl Lowe, 46, was arrested on the listed charges.
Assault
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Toulmin Avenue in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject assaulted the 15-year-old male victim during a verbal altercation. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery and Burglary
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a burglary complaint at 1417 Azalea Road, Montlimar Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known subject became disorderly when denied access to surveillance footage by the property manager.
After being asked to leave, the subject returned, kicked in the door, damaged property, and stole the victim's cellphone before fleeing.
The officers located and arrested the subject, Clifton Deeds, 24, who was then taken to Metro Jail.
Burglary
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a burglary complaint at 1651 Knollwood Drive, Knollwood Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's ex-girlfriend and four others forcefully entered his apartment, armed with guns, and damaged his property.
They fled before the officers arrived. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, officers apprehended three of the suspects, Faith Williams, 19, Josiah Williams, 21, and Shannon Thomas, 21, on Knollwood Drive, and they were arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Building
On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers responded to 1417 Azalea Road, Montlimar Apartments in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to 3116 Dauphin Island Parkway, McDonald’s Restaurant.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been struck multiple times with a wooden object during a verbal altercation with the subject.
The subject fled the scene but was later located and apprehended. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Tracey Bowie, 60, was subsequently arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 12:01 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard for a report of vehicle damage.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was driving on Airport Boulevard near General Boulevard when unknown subjects pointed at him.
After arriving home, the victim discovered the vehicle had sustained gunshot damage. No injuries were reported. The incident is currently under investigation.
Assault (X2), Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Shooting into an Unoccupied Building
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to 3213 Springhill Avenue, Dairy Queen parking lot concerning shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a female victim was struck by gunfire while leaving a nearby club. A male victim was also shot while standing in the parking lot of Dairy Queen.
Both victims were transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. During the shooting incident, an unoccupied vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.