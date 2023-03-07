The Mobile Police Department has released the name of the man killed by a police officer Tuesday morning, after he tried to run away out a back window of a home on Charles Street.
Kordell Jones, 24, was carrying what was described as an “AR type” rifle when he exited the residence as police were executing a search warrant Tuesday morning, according to a police statement. An unidentified officer fired at least one round at Jones, who later died from his injuries.
MPD will now conduct two indpendent investigations into the shooting. The Criminal Investigation Unit will look into the shooting, while the Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review, according to the statement.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office will also investigate the shooting, according to the statement.
Jason Jones, 19, was arrested during the incident in connection to a previously reported robbery incident, according to the statement. Additional arrests may be forthcoming.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.