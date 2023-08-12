A Mobile Police Department officer violated ethics laws in connection with his co-ownership of an electronic monitoring company that supervises those on probation and pretrial release.
While the specific charges have not been made public, claims against the officer include double-dipping by operating the company while uniformed and on city time as well as being engaged in a conflict of interest between his public service position and his company.
According to documents obtained by Lagniappe, on Aug. 2 the Alabama Ethics Commission held a hearing for Cpl. Kevin A. Naman in Montgomery and later found he “committed one or more minor violations” of the state’s ethics law. The hearing followed an investigation that concluded in July. The case number indicates the allegations arose in 2022.
Following the hearing, the Ethics Commission approved a request by Naman that the case by resolved administratively. The case was referred to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for review. If approved, the case will be returned to the Ethics Commission where an administrative penalty or restitution can be imposed.
Cynthia Popst Raulston, special assistant to Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton, said the agency could not honor a request for the complaint, citing Alabama Code 36-25-4C, which they said subjects such records to grand jury secrecy.
The Mobile Police Department released the following statement:
“The Mobile Police Department has been made aware of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the State of Alabama Ethics Commission. We are conducting an internal investigation to ensure compliance with our policies and working closely with the District Attorney's office to determine if there were any violations of the Alabama Ethics Act.”
The complainant told Lagniappe he filed the allegations against Naman with the Ethics Commission about a year ago. He said he purchased court-ordered monitoring services from Pegasus Services LLC, which is owned by Naman and Greg Woods.
During the six months he was assigned an ankle monitor, the complainant was only allowed to travel for work, medical and legal appointments. He said there were various interactions with Naman during this time, including payment collection and home visits.
“Naman was essentially the enforcer threatening to arrest me if I violated the rules,” he said.
According to the probationer, there were numerous occasions when Naman would perform his responsibilities for Pegasus while uniformed and in his police cruiser. On one occasion, the complainant said Naman showed up at his residence in an agency SUV when his ankle monitor’s battery died. He said the device’s charger became defective and Naman had a replacement charger ready to replace it in his cruiser.
“There was sufficient evidence to conclude that Naman was operating his business on Mobile Police Department time and property,” he said.
The complainant also said he provided the Ethics Commission with text message logs showing Naman would interact with him while on his MPD shifts.
Though not being named on the Pegasus state business license, Naman is listed as a point of contact on the Pegasus website. He also listed the company on his Statement of Economic Interest, an annual disclosure required for government workers.
He is also listed as a co-owner of Naman Contracting LLC and claims an income between $150,000 and $250,000.
Naman did respond to an email request for more information. Calls made to Pegasus Friday were not returned.
