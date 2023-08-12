Untitled design - 1

An image shared by a complainant in an ethics investigation into Cpl. Kevin Naman allegedly shows him servicing electronic monitoring equipment from a Mobile Police SUV. (Provided)

A Mobile Police Department officer violated ethics laws in connection with his co-ownership of an electronic monitoring company that supervises those on probation and pretrial release.

While the specific charges have not been made public, claims against the officer include double-dipping by operating the company while uniformed and on city time as well as being engaged in a conflict of interest between his public service position and his company.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.