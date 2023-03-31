A 36-year-old woman has died and a teenager has been injured as a result of gunshot wounds, as the Mobile Police Department has opened a homicide investigation, according to a law enforcement statement.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 1000 block of Partridge Street. Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying on the lawn with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, but died later, the MPD statement read.
The victim’s name will not be released until her next of kin is notified.
In addition to the woman on the lawn,, officers discovered a 14-year-old male victim had been grazed by a bullet. He was treated on the scene for a minor injury. Additionally, an occupied vehicle at the residence was struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.
This is an active homicide investigation. Therefore, to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
