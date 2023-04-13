The Mobile Police Department saw a city-wide decrease in violent crimes in 2022, according to an annual recap published Thursday.
Officers investigated fewer cases of Part 1 crimes like aggravated assault, burglary, homicide, motor vehicle theft, rape and robbery than they did in 2021, a decrease of 5 percent from 9,859 to 9,387.
“A closer look at each violent category, on its own, was even more significant as we were virtually double digits down in every category of violent crime,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine wrote in a letter at the front of the report.
Highlights of the downward trend include 143 robberies in 2022, compared to 191 in 2021, 564 vehicle thefts, compated to 705 and 41 homicides compared to 51 the year before. Officers resolved 35 of the year’s 41 murder cases, and found arguments and domestic disputes caused most of them.
Cases of larceny, however, increased, from 5,651 in 2021 to 5,772 in 2022. Prine attributed that rise to an increase in catalytic converter thefts, which he described as a nationwide issue. That figure is expected to decrease, he wrote, because officers have arrested many suspected of stealing the car parts, and will continue the search for others.
Precinct 2, which covers U.S. Highway 90 south of Interstate 65, saw the biggest decrease in Part 1 crimes (8.2 percent) while the Central Precinct downtown saw a double-digit increase (17.8 percent). Again, the greatest number of crimes in both precincts was aggravated assault and larceny.
The department’s internal affairs division investigated 59 cases, finding 30 officers acted in proper conduct and 16 acted improperly. As a result of or during the course of these investigations, nine officers left their positions.
Citizens voiced 79 complaints with MPD regarding 199 areas of concern, including an officer’s demeanor, whether they followed police procedures and use of force. Investigators found 53 percent of these complaints to be unfounded, while 10 percent were deemed improper conduct.
In closing, Prine said MPD aims to improve on “those successes of 2022” and continue to build trust and transparency with the community.
“Together, we will stand against the violence in our community and will not tolerate the senseless violence perpetrated amongst our citizens, particularly our youth,” he wrote.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.