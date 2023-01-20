Mobile Police Department reports from Jan. 19, 2023:
Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m., officers responded to Willow Woods Apartments at 6951 Dickens Ferry Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had dropped her boyfriend off at his apartment. The victim was in the parking lot backing out when her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend exited her vehicle and shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking her. The victim drove to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Reckless Endangerment
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 3:33 p.m., officers responded to 658 Donald Street, Figures Community Center, regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, offices discovered that the victim was in the parking lot when an unknown subject(s) in an unknown vehicle fired multiple rounds toward him. The victim was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 8:58 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was at 1010 Baltimore Street when his girlfriend shot him after an argument. The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
