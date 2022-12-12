The Mobile Police and Target team up to host a holiday shopping event that brings the joy of the season to several children. Through the store’s Heroes & Helpers program, police officers, cadets, and Mobile Citizens Police Academy alumni will help youth in need shop for holiday gifts.
The event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Mobile Target, 790 Schillinger Road. There will be 30 children, ages 5 to 12, participating. Each of the children will receive a $100 Target gift card to buy what they want for themselves or someone else for Christmas. The heroes and helpers will be paired with a child to help with shopping and even gift wrapping.
“We will brighten up the holidays for these children who otherwise would be without,” said Lt.Kay Taylor, commander of the Mobile Police Department Crime Prevention Unit. “It is our goal to make this holiday shopping experience magical and memorable in a positive way.”
The participating children were selected by Community Action Groups, churches, and civic groups.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
