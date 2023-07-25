Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old late Monday night after the teenager reportedly threatened his relatives with a stolen gun when they did not let him in their house, according to MPD's overnight report.
On Monday, July 24, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault at 321 Airbus Way, Airbus.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a verbal altercation had escalated, leading to the subject cutting the male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Kalenski Dunning, 44, was taken into custody at the scene and subsequently arrested.
On Monday, July 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to 200 West I-65 Service Road, South, UHAUL in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the building had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
On Monday, July 24, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Broad Street and Martin Luther King.
The officer activated lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop. The driver stopped the vehicle in the 600 block of Joachim Street and was taken into custody without further incident.
During a vehicle inventory, officers discovered drugs. Elmer Brown, 28, was arrested.
On Monday, July 24, 2023, at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Sunset Drive South in reference to a domestic altercation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the 16-year-old male subject was denied entry into the residence and threatened violence against his relatives. The subject attempted to flee but was apprehended after a short foot chase.
The subject was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. The subject was arrested for the incident and multiple outstanding felony warrants.
