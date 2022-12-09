Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 8, 2022.
Elder Abuse and Theft of Property
On Tuesday, December 7, 2022, officers responded to 945 Schillinger Road, Cottages at Schillinger, in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim's son-in-law had struck him in the face, pushed him down, and stole money from the victim. The victim was treated on the scene. The subject fled the scene. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers located Michael Miller, 42, and arrested him.
Attempt to Elude and Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Linwood and Maryvale. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody. Carl Dillard, 34, was arrested on the listed charges and 11 outstanding warrants.
Kidnapping, Attempt Rape, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to 1651 Knollwood Drive, Knollwood Apartments, about a disturbance at the location. When they arrived, they knocked on the door and heard signs of a struggle and ultimately forced entry into the apartment. The subject acted erratic, became combative with officers, and physically refused to comply. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. During the investigation, officers discovered that the subject attempted to assault the victim sexually and prevented her from leaving.
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Allen Myatt, 32, was released from the hospital and transported to Metro Jail for the listed charges.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, and No Pistol Permit
On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Old Shell Road and Bush Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle, and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, he sped off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle when it became disabled after striking a fire hydrant. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot; the subject was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Anthony Gardner, 24, was arrested on the listed charges and six outstanding warrants.
