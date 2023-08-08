Mobile police arrested a woman on charges of stealing a vehicle after the victim said she spotted the woman and the car in a Tillman's Corner parking lot, according to MPD's overnight recap.
Elder Abuse and Neglect
On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 12:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of elderly abuse at the 5478 Inn Road, Hampton Inn Hotel.
When they arrived at the scene, they were informed that a 74-year-old victim had been physically assaulted by her daughter. The officers detained the subject, and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Malissa Stevens, 43, was subsequently arrested and taken to Metro Jail.
Assault (Suspicious Circumstances)
On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 7:35 a.m., an adult male victim arrived at University Hospital in a personal vehicle, having sustained a gunshot wound.
The incident was reported to have occurred near Gill and Clubhouse Road. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., a victim approached an officer working an extra job, informing them that she had spotted her reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot at 5466 Inn Road.The officer found a female suspect near the stolen vehicle.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was taken from Transmission Magicians at 5750 Three Notch Road, where the owner had left it with the key inside for repair. Surveillance footage confirmed the same subject’s involvement.
