A multi-vehicle crash Sunday night left one man dead after his vehicle collided head-on with another motorist.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles A. Dunn, 55, was killed when his 2014 Dodge Charger struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. After the first collision, Dunn’s vehicle was struck by a 2008 Nissan Maxima.
The crash occurred on U.S. Hwy. 43 near the 20 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Mt. Vernon at around 7:55 p.m.
The release states Dunn was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
