MPD Logo

The official seal of the Mobile Police Deparment. (MPD)

 By Jason Johnson

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle

On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 2:33 p.m., officers responded to Dauphin Street and Maury Drive in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the driver and the cyclist were traveling westbound on Dauphin Street. As they approached the intersection of Maury Drive, the cyclist attempted to cross the road from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes when the collision occurred. The driver remained at the scene, and the cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. As of today, Monday, August 7, 2023, the victim remains in serious but stable condition.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.