On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 2:33 p.m., officers responded to Dauphin Street and Maury Drive in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the driver and the cyclist were traveling westbound on Dauphin Street. As they approached the intersection of Maury Drive, the cyclist attempted to cross the road from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes when the collision occurred. The driver remained at the scene, and the cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. As of today, Monday, August 7, 2023, the victim remains in serious but stable condition.
Robbery
On August 3, 2023, the victim reported his vehicle stolen by a man at Motel 6 at 156 West I-65 Service Road South. The subject, who was arrested in Beaumont, Texas for unlawfully using the stolen vehicle, will be brought back to Mobile to face prosecution for the charges. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Friday, August 4, 2023, officers executed a search warrant with the assistance of SWAT to apprehend a man responsible for breaking into a victim’s vehicle and stealing personal belongings as well as a firearm. The search yielded the stolen firearm and other incriminating evidence. Roderick Farrier, 40, was subsequently arrested and transported to Metro Jail to face the listed charges.
Assault
On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Bernice Hudson Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered that the male victim had been physically assaulted by a man during a verbal altercation. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The subject fled. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempt to Elude
On August 5, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Moffett Road and University Loop. The driver complied initially, but suddenly exited the vehicle and ran away. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended without any further incident. Jonathan Dortch, 35, was subsequently arrested for drug possession and transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence Burglary
On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence complaint involving a burglary at 7701 Old Pascagoula Road (mobile home park). Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had taken the victim’s dog during a verbal dispute. The subject fled before officers’ arrival. This incident is currently under investigation.
Certain Persons Forbidden, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Attempt to Elude
On August 5, 2023, at around 10:19 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle at Dauphin Island Parkway and Duval Street. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit that ended when the driver exited the vehicle, which rolled into a ditch. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, Christopher Brown, 44, was apprehended without incident. During an inventory of the vehicle officers discovered a firearm and drugs.
Robbery
On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at the parking lot of 790 Schillinger Road. The victim, a 13-year-old boy, was approached by two unknown male teenagers. One of the subject’s demanded the victim’s shoes, while the other held him down, assaulted him, and took the shoes. The suspects fled the scene with the stolen shoes. The incident is currently under investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been engaged in a verbal altercation with a known woman earlier. The suspect followed the victim and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, which was occupied by four individuals. No one was injured in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle and Criminal Mischief
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, around 7:02 p.m., officers responded to Heroes Park at 7161 Old Military Road, following a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire while two unknown subjects exchanged shots in the parking lot. Both subjects fled the scene. Shortly afterward, officers responded to another residence nearby on Old Military Road, where the resident reported her vehicle’s tire was damaged due to the gunfire. The incident is currently under investigation.
Theft of Property
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 8:13 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Toulmin Avenue regarding a theft complaint. The victim reported that their schnoodle puppy had been stolen by the suspect. Witnesses confirmed seeing the subject taking the puppy. Megan Wallace, 20, was arrested in connection with the incident. The case remains under investigation.
Assault and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at Maitre Park at 2412 Halls Mill Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a physical altercation involving multiple women had occurred. Two known men started discharging their weapons during the fight. A woman was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. An unoccupied vehicle was also hit during the exchange of gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Chatague Avenue concerning a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim’s stepfather had brandished a gun during an altercation. The victim sustained a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The subject fled and the incident is currently under investigation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.