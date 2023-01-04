mobile police MPD
By Scott Johnson

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle(X2)

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Claude Harris Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three male subjects stopped in front of the victim’s residence, exited the vehicle, and fired multiple shots into her residence and vehicles before fleeing the scene. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

