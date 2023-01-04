Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle(X2)
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Claude Harris Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three male subjects stopped in front of the victim’s residence, exited the vehicle, and fired multiple shots into her residence and vehicles before fleeing the scene. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle occupied by four male subjects fired multiple shots into a parked vehicle that was parked on the roadway. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence, Menacing, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Theft of Property
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:52 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Columbia Street in reference to domestic dispute involving one armed with a gun. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had a verbal dispute with her son that led to him retrieving her handgun and making threats to harm her. The subject caused damage to her vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle that was occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject struck the victim, threatened to kill everyone in the residence while brandishing kitchen knives and locked them inside of the apartment. Officers were able to talk to the subject and got everyone out of the residence before taking him into custody. Delmico Williams Jr., 28, was arrested.
Possession of a Forged Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Old Shell Road near Cody Road. During the stop officers discovered that the driver had active warrants and was in possession of what appeared to be a controlled substance and counterfeit US Currency. Cedrick Reed, 39, was arrested.
