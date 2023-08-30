Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh no longer helms the Australian shipbuilder’s American operations after resigning Wednesday, according to a statement.
Until Austal picks Murdaugh’s replacement, Michelle Kruger, the company’s vice president of global services and support, will act as president. Murdaugh’s resignation comes five months after three current and former Austal executives were indicted on charges of wire fraud, and two years after he became president.
“Under his leadership, Austal USA completed the addition of steel shipbuilding capability to the Mobile shipyard, opening the most modern steel shipbuilding facility in the industry,” the statement reads. “This change led to major competitive awards in the U.S. Coast Guard Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program and U.S. Navy ocean surveillance ship (TAGOS-25) program creating over $6 billion in new construction backlog.”
Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg said Murdaugh made “a lasting impact” on the company during his brief tenure.
“The transformation and growth of Austal USA under his leadership has postured the company for the future with a diversified and balanced portfolio,” Gregg said in a statement. “Rusty is leaving Austal USA with unlimited growth potential and we thank him for all his hard work and dedication over the last two years.”
More information on why Murdaugh stepped down and the company’s next steps could be available next week, an Austal spokesperson told Lagniappe. Right now, the company is actively looking for Murdaugh’s replacement.
