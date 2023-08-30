Rusty Murdaugh Austal family

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh (center) stands with a dozen employees to show what it means to be part of "the Austal family" at a press conference promoting the company's Saturday job fair.

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh no longer helms the Australian shipbuilder’s American operations after resigning Wednesday, according to a statement.

Until Austal picks Murdaugh’s replacement, Michelle Kruger, the company’s vice president of global services and support, will act as president. Murdaugh’s resignation comes five months after three current and former Austal executives were indicted on charges of wire fraud, and two years after he became president.

