The ninth day of Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial for the August 2020 death of Samantha Thomas resumed with former Mobile Police Det. David McCullough continuing his testimony about Nakhla’s driving speed.
Dennis Knizley, one of the Mobile neurosurgeon’s defense attorneys, went back and forth with McCullough on the report the computer in Nakhla’s Audi produced leading up to the fatal wreck off the Interstate 65 Service Road. He questioned him at length on how the computer – called an event data recorder – collected its data.
McCullough agreed with Knizley, first off, that data downloaded from the computer should be compared with observations from the accident scene. Though the computer could compile records of multiple collisions or airbag deployments as a single event, McCullough said he did not think the computer gave him “erroneous information.”
Knizley reproduced McCullough’s earlier testimony where he said six airbags deployed when Nakhla’s Audi crashed in the ditch. He asked why his testimony was not the same as the computer’s, which reported only one airbag deployment.
“I don’t want to speculate how many airbags were deployed,” McCullough said. “In the pictures, you’ll see the amount.”
“It [the computer] didn’t work right, did it?” Knizley asked.
“That’s not necessarily true,” McCullough answered.
Problems with the energy in the Audi’s battery could have contributed to the reporting issues, McCullough said.
Knizley then replayed security camera footage showing the entrance to the parking lot of the Comfort Inn Hotel. He pointed out the car Christopher Davis was driving on his way to the hotel, and questioned McCullough about the distance between Davis and Nakhla’s vehicles. The defense contends Nakhla swerved and ran off the road to avoid hitting Davis, who was allegedly turning without a signal.
McCullough said it would be fair to say 14 feet separated the two cars, without considering “any other elements involved in this [video] clip.”
He testified that he believed Davis when he said he activated his blinker, and pointed out a small flash of light behind the headlights of Davis’ vehicle as proof in the clip. One flash was all McCullough said he saw.
Knizley asked McCullough if he formed any opinions about the case when he was working it three years ago. McCullough said comments he might have made were informed by what he saw on the scene, evaluating skidmarks on the road and viewing the wrecked Audi.
In a clip from McCullough’s body camera recording from Aug. 1, jurors heard him tell a group of first responders, “this is going to be a high profile case, boys.”
McCullough told Knizley he formed this opinion because he heard others say Nakhla showed his police surgeon identification card, and said society holds doctors to high standards.
On redirect, he told Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich he could not find an occasion on the Audi’s computer report where Nakhla was driving 45 miles per hour on the service road.
“If they had been going 45 miles per hour, he [Nakhla] would never have been where Davis was when he started skidding,” McCullough said.
He determined on the scene the wreck had to have been “at least a 100-miles-per-hour crash.”
The last witness of the day was Dr. Cameron Schneider, a forensic pathologist who reviewed Thomas’ autopsy results. He said doctors like him consider Thomas’ death an accident, but made it clear that assessment does not consider the criminality or liability leading to death.
Rich showed jurors half a dozen photographs of the accident scene and Thomas’ autopsy. Schneider commented that aside from several scrapes and cuts, Thomas was missing the top of her head and her brain. One picture showed Thomas’ scalp on a nearby guardrail post.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The prosecution is expected to rest before the end of the week.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
