Jonathan Nakhla trial

Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla, who is accused of reckless indifference in the death of 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020.

The ninth day of Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial for the August 2020 death of Samantha Thomas resumed with former Mobile Police Det. David McCullough continuing his testimony about Nakhla’s driving speed.

Dennis Knizley, one of the Mobile neurosurgeon’s defense attorneys, went back and forth with McCullough on the report the computer in Nakhla’s Audi produced leading up to the fatal wreck off the Interstate 65 Service Road. He questioned him at length on how the computer – called an event data recorder – collected its data.

