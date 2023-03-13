Nakhla & Thomas

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla (left) and Samantha Thomas

The driver of a second car, along with his uncle and brother-in-law, testified again in Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial on Monday afternoon. Defense attorneys pressed the three men on what driver Christopher Davis did the night Samantha Thomas died in August 2020.

After breaking for lunch, Nakhla attorney Dennis Knizley resumed questioning Davis about his Facebook activity leading up to and after the fatal car wreck at the center of Nakhla’s trial. Knizley showed jurors posts he said Davis made about gambling at Wind Creek Casino, and pictures he took of several handguns for sale in a store.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

