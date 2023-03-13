The driver of a second car, along with his uncle and brother-in-law, testified again in Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial on Monday afternoon. Defense attorneys pressed the three men on what driver Christopher Davis did the night Samantha Thomas died in August 2020.
After breaking for lunch, Nakhla attorney Dennis Knizley resumed questioning Davis about his Facebook activity leading up to and after the fatal car wreck at the center of Nakhla’s trial. Knizley showed jurors posts he said Davis made about gambling at Wind Creek Casino, and pictures he took of several handguns for sale in a store.
Davis echoed the testimony he made last week when Knizley asked him to retrace his steps to the Comfort Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road in the late evening of July 31. Harry Matthews, Davis’ brother-in-law, told Davis to bring his fiancee and son, and meet him and a few friends at the hotel for a get-together. As he turned into the hotel parking lot, Davis said Harry called him again.
“You told the prosecutor that you saw – as you were making the turn – a car in the distance,” Knizley asked.
Davis answered that the car appeared to be 400 yards up the road, and he thought he had plenty of time to turn safely.
Knizley played hotel security camera footage of the gray car Davis was driving turning into the parking lot as Nakhla’s Audi R8 Spyder flew by. The defense maintains Davis did not properly signal before turning in front of Nakhla, and caused the Mobile doctor to swerve off the road.
Questioning Davis’s distance assessment, Knizley walked up and down the jury box in an attempt to figure out how many car lengths separated Davis from Nakhla.
Though he said it required him to “speculate,” Davis said he figured about three car lengths separated his vehicle from Nakhla.
“Your car was totally in the left hand lane when Dr. Nakhla avoided hitting you, your wife and your son, wasn’t it,” Knizley asked.
“No sir, I was never in that left hand lane when his car was approaching me,” Davis answered, emphasizing his blinker was flashing and he had clearance to turn. “That car was going fast. I honestly thought it was on the Interstate.
“If he [Nakhla] wasn’t speeding that fast, none of this would have happened.”
Knizley probed Davis about a phone call one friend said he made to Matthews. Knizley said that friend testified Davis called Matthews to come see a car that flew into a ditch near the hotel.
“That would be [his] word against mine,” Davis said.
He read the statement he wrote to the Mobile Police Department about what he saw that night, claiming it would “cure all [Knizley’s] questions.”
Knizley pointed out his written statement made no mention of whether his blinker was activated, and said his decision to turn in front of Nakhla put his family at risk.
Davis’ uncle Alfred, a retired MPD lieutenant, testified again that he told his nephew to only give a written statement about what he saw that night to the police. He told jurors that he prefers a written statement because verbal ones can be influenced by the interviewing officer.
On cross examination, Alfred told Nakhla attorney Richard Jaffe he and Davis cooperated with MPD Det. David McCullough throughout the process.
He told his nephew to include everything “good, bad or indifferent” in his witness statement. After Davis completed it at home, Alfred submitted it to the police.
Jaffe asked Alfred why Davis did not include his employment status, driver’s license number, insurance information, date of birth or even phone number on the finished copy. Alfred answered he did not know.
McCullough’s body camera footage shows Alfred insisting Davis give only a written statement to him. He said he wanted to act in his nephew’s best interests and in the interests of getting to the bottom of Thomas’ fatality.
“I did not want any suggestions on Christopher [Davis] prior to him offering that written statement,” Alfred said.
Harry Matthews, Davis’ brother-in-law, also appeared again to reiterate the testimony he gave a week ago. He said he and some friends held the party at the Comfort Inn to reunite after being away from each other for a while, and invited Davis because he had not seen Chante – his sister and Davis’ fiancee – for a while, either.
Neither he nor Davis drank or did drugs at the party, Matthews said.
Knizley showed Matthews body camera footage showing him and Davis pulling out of the Comfort Inn later in the early morning of Aug. 1, after the accident happened. He pointed out Matthews activated his blinker when exiting onto the Service Road, and asked Matthews if he could see Davis doing the same.
Matthews answered he could not tell for sure.
Chante Lawson, Davis’ fiancee, also could not tell if Davis’ blinker was on when she viewed body camera footage, though she told Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh Davis activated his signal when entering the hotel parking lot.
Knizley questioned why Davis would talk to Matthews via Bluetooth speakerphone when his son was asleep in the car’s back row.
“Do you want him to hold his phone?” Lawson asked. “Bluetooth is better.”
She told Walsh she did not expect another car to be heading towards them at 138 miles per hour when headed to meet their family and friends.
Brooks dismissed the jury until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.