A witness for the defense in Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless indifference murder trial for the 2020 death of Samantha Thomas testified he asked about another witness’ testimony as the case continued Friday.
Though the state had not rested its case yet, Dr. Harrison Pearl told Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich he texted Dr. Amber Gordon before she took the stand, and asked her if the rumors he heard about her testifying were true.
“It’s very uncommon practice for one physician to testify against another,” Pearl, who used to work at Mobile Infirmary and was one of Nakhla’s colleagues in the neurology branch, told jurors Friday afternoon. “I thought it was unusual. I was just trying to talk to Amber to see what was going on.
“I texted that text message, but I was in no way telling her not to testify.”
Rich asked Pearl who told him Gordon was going to testify. When he answered it was a rumor he heard from other doctors and did not want to say, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks reminded Pearl he had to uphold his oath and tell the truth.
Nakhla told him, Pearl said.
During an earlier part of his cross-examination, Rich discussed his history with substance abuse, how he was under supervision for drug use by the Alabama Physicians Health Program at the time he examined Nakhla, after the 2020 car wreck at the center of the case.
Pearl told Rich he thought Nakhla had a concussion and showed signs of nystagmus, contradicting Gordon’s evaluation and court testimony.
“I believe it pretty clearly says in my note I believe he did have a concussion,” Pearl said.
As for why Nakhla’s prior alcohol and drug use showed up on Pearl’s examination record of his medical history, despite Gordon not reporting those on her record, Pearl said anyone connected to Nakhla’s care could login and change the record.
“That information autopopulated into my note,” he said. “Someone else put that into his chart.”
When asked why Pearl diagnosed Nakhla differently from Gordon, he answered “regardless of nystagmus or no nystagmus, he had a concussion.”
On redirect Nakhla attorney Richard Jaffe questioned Pearl on what he intended when he asked Gordon about her testimony.
“I did not say that in that text message that she should not testify,” Pearl answered, adding he was concerned Gordon’s testimony would depart from what she recorded in her diagnosis notes.
“I think the truth should be told.”
Rich cross-examined Pearl again to ask if he thought Gordon lied to the jury when she testified about Nakhla not having a concussion.
“I am not accusing Amber Gordon of lying,” he said. “I’m saying we saw different things.”
Outside the presence of the jury, Brooks interrogated Pearl on texting witnesses and who may have been communicating with him.
Pearl said Gordon is the only witness he texted, and Nakhla did not inform his testimony.
The State heard from one more witness before it closed its case against Nakhla. Harold Thomas, Samantha’s father, testified Nakhla called his daughter before midnight on July 31.
Nakhla’s attorneys asked Brooks for a judgment of acquittal in Nakhla’s favor. They argued the state failed to prove Nakhla acted with “reckless indifference,” and said he could not be convicted because of that.
Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh “vehemently” disagreed, saying Nakhla “speeding and drinking at those levels on a service road, where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour manifests gross indifference.”
Brooks sided with Walsh and told the defense to prepare its case. They said Nakhla would not testify.
Jurors heard from Courtney Brooks, who testified Field & Stream’s employment records showed Christopher Davis — a second driver who the defense claims caused Nakhla to swerve before the wreck — working there between June and October 2020.
The defense also played a recorded conversation between private investigator Michael Golson and Kobe Matthews, who was at the Comfort Inn the night of the wreck. Matthews was working offshore during much of the trial and the recording was the only way he could provide testimony for the defense.
On the recording, Matthews confirmed that Davis thought Nakhla’s car was Harry Matthews’, his brother-in-law’s, car because they looked so similar. He added Davis was not drinking at the party, nor did he do drugs.
After all this, the defense renewed its earlier motion for a mistrial, saying it could have found Davis and the others who were at the hotel months ago if Rich disclosed all the security camera footage. Memories would have been clearer, and the defense’s case could have been stronger.
Brooks said the court worked hard to catch the defense up to speed on the hotel videos, delaying the trial and calling those witnesses to testify at length. For that reason, he denied the motion.
Closing arguments begin at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
