Jurors found Mobile neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Nakhla guilty of extreme indifference murder Tuesday morning for the 2020 death of medical student Samantha Thomas.
Roughly two hours after Mobile Circuit Judge Ben Brooks reread the list of charges they should consider, the jury returned with a unanimous verdict finding Nakhla “guilty as charged.”
While a regular murder charge requires intent, extreme indifference murder means a person acted with disregard for human life and should be held responsible for the results of those actions.
Both families gasped when the foreman read the verdict. Each juror confirmed their guilty verdict out loud when Brooks asked to make sure they all agreed.
Nakhla will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing on April 20. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley objected, saying his client should remain under electronic monitoring because he is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community. Brooks answered that the court must treat Nakhla the same as anyone else convicted of murder, and did not allow him to go home.
“It’s fundamental to our justice system that everyone be treated the same,” he said.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Harold and Christiana Thomas, Samantha’s father and stepmother, said they felt relieved the jury found Nakhla guilty and thanked the Mobile District Attorney’s Office for working with them over the past two-and-a-half years.
“Having to watch video of a car going 138 miles per hour knowing that your daughter is in that car and then when it hits that first embankment after seeing the pictures of her being decapitated was probably the worst for our family, over and over and over,” Christiana Thomas said. “We are so happy that the defense was not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this man was not guilty. We are now feeling that every other young woman will not be preyed upon in this city.”
Harold Thomas said he felt confident Brooks would make “the right decision” when he sets the terms of Nakhla’s jail sentence next month. The Thomases disagreed with the defense’s assertion Christopher Davis made an improper turn into the Comfort Inn parking lot and caused Nakhla to wreck his car.
“Drinking and being reckless and making stupid decisions killed my daughter,” Harold Thomas said. “The guy [Davis] made a good turn and this guy [Nakhla] was flying down the road at 138 miles per hour. How are you supposed to see that and figure that?”
The family explained the University of South Alabama has a scholarship in Samantha Thomas’s name for medical students, which will help continue her legacy of academic excellence. The university will match each donation up to $125,000, the family said.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told reporters that prosecutors Ashley Rich and Lauren Walsh did an “outstanding job” on the state’s “difficult” case.
“We overcame their defenses and we did a great job,” Blackwood said. “We are very thankful for the jury’s verdict seeing the evidence for what it was.”
Blackwood said Nakhla’s conviction carries a sentence range of 10 years to life. Because of Nakhla’s “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Blackwood said, the state plans to seek life, or 99 years in prison.
Nakhla’s attorney and friends said the jury’s decision robbed Mobile of one of its finest medical minds.
Though he said he was “extremely disappointed” with the result, Knizley said he respects the jury’s decision and added he plans to appeal the ruling.
“I think the mistrial issue with the late disclosure — I think there’s some other issues that we will certainly be giving notice of appeal when the sentencing takes place,” Knizley said. “We will ask the judge to be as lenient as possible, but we have no idea what the judge is going to do when the sentencing takes place.”
Nakhla was an asset to the community who never got into trouble, Knizley said.
“One night in his life has changed everything,” Knizley said. “Of course, we are very sympathetic and sorry for Ms. Thomas’s loss, but making the same mistake twice may not be the best way to do things.”
As for the contention Davis’s turn caused Nakhla’s accident, Knizley said issues the prosecution raised about Nakhla’s speed and drinking “made it difficult” for jurors to consider what they believe caused Nakhla to crash.
Jennifer Noojin, whose husband, Bert, was a patient of Nakhla, said the neurosurgeon gave her three more years with him. Bert Noojin, a Baldwin County drug court judge, died in January. She also gave her condolences to Thomas’s family for their loss.
“Nobody wins,” she said. “The medical community lost one of its strongest assets. He was at the top of his game.”
Bill Hatter, who called himself a patient and best friend of Nakhla, said five people were alive in the courtroom throughout the trial because of Nakhla’s expertise.
“This was the first time that this family [the Thomases] has seen any kind of accountability on the part of Jonathan Nakhla,” Blackwood said. “This is the beginning of the accountability he will face as a result of this conviction.”
