Jonathan Nakhla trial

Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla, who is accused of reckless indifference in the death of 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020.

Jurors found Mobile neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Nakhla guilty of extreme indifference murder Tuesday morning for the 2020 death of medical student Samantha Thomas.

Roughly two hours after Mobile Circuit Judge Ben Brooks reread the list of charges they should consider, the jury returned with a unanimous verdict finding Nakhla “guilty as charged.”

