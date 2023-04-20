Nakhla & Thomas

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla (left) and Samantha Thomas

The former Mobile neurosurgeon convicted in March for the 2020 death of medical student Samantha Thomas was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Nakhla was convicted of extreme indifference murder nearly a month ago. Jurors agreed unanimously Nakhla was driving over the speed limit and under the influence of alcohol when he flipped his Audi R8 Spyder convertible and killed Thomas in August 2020. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years of time served.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

