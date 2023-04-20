The former Mobile neurosurgeon convicted in March for the 2020 death of medical student Samantha Thomas was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Nakhla was convicted of extreme indifference murder nearly a month ago. Jurors agreed unanimously Nakhla was driving over the speed limit and under the influence of alcohol when he flipped his Audi R8 Spyder convertible and killed Thomas in August 2020. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years of time served.
More than three hours full of emotion-packed testimony from family and friends on both sides of the case, which Judge Ben Brooks described as probably “the most difficult, complex case” ever before his bench, preceded the decision. Thomas’ family was pleased with the decision, but defense attorneys said the fight is not over.
Ashley Rich, who District Attorney Keith Blackwood appointed to prosecute the case, told Brooks when the hearing began that the trial told Nakhla’s story in detail, and now was the time to hear Thomas’ story.
“One of the things that's been interesting about this case was Samantha Thomas touched a lot of lives,” she said. “[Her life] was very short lived, but she lived life to the fullest.”
Rich recalled Nakhla refusing a plea deal that would have convicted him of manslaughter and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. Because he refused that offer and was found guilty after a weeks-long trial, Rich asked Brooks to give Nakhla “the maximum.”
Harold and Christiana Thomas, Thomas’ father and stepmother, stood at a lectern before Brooks and spoke at length on the damage they said Nakhla wrought on their family and friends.
“What this man has done to me and my family stripped me of a daughter, grandchildren and a big part of my life,” Thomas said. “It's OK to look at me. You killed my daughter.”
Thomas’s stepmother said Nakhla failed to extend the oath he took as a physician to serve and help people to his personal life. She even blamed his entire family for allowing his dangerous behavior, and hoped they found solace without him.
“You caused the decapitation of our beautiful daughter,” she said. “The greatest part of her was left on a guardrail. That was her brain.”
Brooks told them the trial made him recognize the mark Thomas made on the world despite facing several setbacks in her life.
“I think I know her somewhat, and I appreciate her as a person,” Brooks said.
Other family and friends told the packed courtroom about what Thomas meant to them, and the value they believed she brought and would have brought to people everywhere.
“None of our lives are going to go back to normal,” Jennifer Thomas, her sister said. “I will have to live the rest of my life without my sister.”
As she summarized the statements, Rich’s voice trembled.
“We have seen what we have seen about the defendant,” she said. “Today, you can now pair that with what you have heard about Samantha Thomas.”
Defense attorney Dennis Knizley spoke next, telling Brooks he should consider Nakhla’s good character and recognize the fatal accident he caused will never happen again.
“The notion that Johnny Nakhla is not remorseful…I don’t think is a correct assessment,” he said, adding hundreds of people wrote letters to the court praising Nakhla and asking for leniency. “He saved lives.”
Dr. Lawrence Daniels said Nakhla was a diligent and caring doctor when he worked with him during their residency. Honorable and compassionate, Nakhla was “an exceptional resident,” he said.
“It says a lot about a neurosurgeon who will come to an underserved area and build a field there,” Daniels said of Nakhla’s move to Mobile. “I was always so proud he chose to pursue his career in that manner.”
Remembering when Nakhla performed surgery and corrected her spinal problems, preacher Catherine Love compared him to the Bible’s Good Samaritan.
“I’m standing here today, swallowing my pride and pleading with you to have mercy on this good doctor,” she told Brooks.
Love asked herself what Thomas might have said of Nakhla if she were still alive and standing in her place.
“She knew him well enough to trust him in his presence to be in a vehicle with him,” she said. “Would she want this court to crucify him, or cross the road and help heal?”
Other people stood and spoke about Nakhla as a good teacher who gave students confidence, who maintained care even when a patient’s prognosis was not good.
Licensed professional counselor Hazel Wood recalled talking with Nakhla after the accident, and described him as deeply morose about Thomas’ death.
Knizley suggested Brooks give Nakhla a split sentence with less time in jail. Going off the figure in the original plea deal, he recommended Brooks consider 15 years for Nakhla so he could return to serving his community sooner.
Nakhla stood and faced the court gallery before he apologized to Thomas’ family for their loss and his family for their pain.
“That is the absolute worst day of my life as I’m sure it is yours,” he said, slowly. “If I could switch places, easily in a heartbeat, easily in a heartbeat.
“This lives with me every single waking moment. I wake up, I think about it. I go to sleep, I dream about it. I have been absolutely humbled by all of this. I had this talent…I needed to be helpful.”
Before declaring his sentence, Brooks told the audience it is important America’s justice system treat everyone equally and be seen to treat everyone equally. He talked about knowing some of the same people both families know, and considered both to be good and God-fearing.
Knizley said in court and to reporters after the hearing he intended to appeal the decision. The sentence is more than they had in mind, and while 15 years “may have been best in hindsight,” the defense team was confident in taking the case to trial.
“This was a horrible tragedy that happened, but this 100-percent lays at the feet of Jonathan Nakhla,” Blackwood said, acknowledging prosecutors originally pleaded for a longer jail term. “At the end of the day, 25 years is a long time, it's a just sentence and it’s something Jonathan Nakhla definitely deserves.”
The Thomas family said they wanted a longer sentence for Nakhla, too, but the day’s result satisfied them.
For Jennifer Thomas, nothing can make her sister’s death right, but the scholarship in her name for medical students at the University of South Alabama may be able to do some good for people like Samantha.
“Her name is still helping,” she said.
