In a quick open-and-close proceeding by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC), popular Mobile County Juvenile Judge Edmond G. Naman was censured Thursday afternoon for appointing his brother-in-law to serve as an attorney in indigent youth cases, but also cleared to retake the bench, ending his brief suspension.
An order published following a noon JIC hearing March 2, stated the commission found “clear and convincing evidence” Naman had taken part in nepotism by appointing his brother-in-law as an attorney over day dockets in 2008 and later to oversee cases in the circuit’s special “gun court” in 2014. The JIC complaint made public Tuesday alleged the brother-in-law had “received substantial compensation” through the appointments.
Local attorney Christine C. Hernandez filed the JIC complaint in 2019 and named attorney Stuart Luckie as the brother-in-law in question. According to state financial records, Luckie received payments for trial services through April 2019. Luckie’s website indicates he is practicing law privately and specializes in personal injury. He did not respond to phone messages requesting comment.
Mobile County Judge Michael A. Youngpeter said Naman will return to the bench immediately.
Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics states a judge should “not make unnecessary appointments” and “should exercise his power of appointment on the basis of merit, avoiding nepotism and favoritism.”
According to the judgment order, Naman and the JIC filed joint motions the same day the complaint was issued (Monday, Feb. 27) to expedite the case and resolve it.
The JIC order states Naman violated the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics and his appointment of Luckie “constituted a pattern and practice” during the exercise of his official judicial duties as a juvenile judge. The JIC also states Naman’s “failure to consider whatsoever that what he was doing was wrong is ‘very troubling,’ when juxtaposed against the continuing condemnation of nepotism by the canons and the JIC’s advisory opinions.”
The agreement between the JIC and Naman resolves that Naman be judged guilty of violating the canon of ethics and that he be censured.
The agreement also acknowledges “mitigating facts,” including an immediate end to Luckie’s appointments when he received the complaint in January 2019. Naman also notes the commission’s investigation did not produce any signs of corruption or financial loss through Luckie’s appointment, and that he “honestly and voluntarily” cooperated with investigators.
According to the agreement, Naman stated those appointments were “made with the motivation of ensuring that indigent juveniles and their families received quality representation and they were done in clear view of the public.” He also stated he would not appoint his brother-in-law moving forward.
Naman is the second Mobile County judge to be suspended by JIC within a year. Circuit Judge Jim Patterson was suspended in June 2022 following a complaint about his conduct within the courtroom. He was censured following a JIC hearing in October 2022.
Naman has served as one of two Mobile County Juvenile Court judges for the past 15 years, beginning in 2007. Judge Linda C. Jensen currently holds the other seat. Naman previously served as a local assistant district attorney from 1995-2007.
