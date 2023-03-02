Judge Edmond Naman

Judge Edmond G. Naman

In a quick open-and-close proceeding by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC), popular Mobile County Juvenile Judge Edmond G. Naman was censured Thursday afternoon for appointing his brother-in-law to serve as an attorney in indigent youth cases, but also cleared to retake the bench, ending his brief suspension.

An order published following a noon JIC hearing March 2, stated the commission found “clear and convincing evidence” Naman had taken part in nepotism by appointing his brother-in-law as an attorney over day dockets in 2008 and later to oversee cases in the circuit’s special “gun court” in 2014. The JIC complaint made public Tuesday alleged the brother-in-law had “received substantial compensation” through the appointments.

