Melanie Jeffcoat didn’t think her checks could be cut any lower. She was wrong.
After opening a check in July for 1 cent, the Alabama-based film and TV actress received a check earlier this month for $0.
“You had to print that check and then you had to mail it,” she said. “At least pay me the cost of postage.”
These checks are Jeffcoat’s slice of the pie — known as residuals — when networks air productions she has appeared in. However, once a longtail stream of consistent income for actors, residual checks have largely evaporated to nothing over the past few years.
Jeffcoat said the respective acting work was notable, too.
The July residual check was for her role in film production. The check for zero dollars in August was for her role in a network series. However, due to outdated labor agreements, the disruptive shift to streaming and the lack of transparency in metrics, appearing in notable projects doesn’t bring the money it used to.
Jeffcoat said seeing her residual checks dry up in 2021, she began asking questions. That’s when she realized she wasn’t alone.
“I thought it was just me,” she said. “I started reaching out to other cast members and friends in L.A., and they all said they hadn’t gotten any residuals.”
Now, actors and screenwriters across the United States facing similar challenges are putting their foot down.
The strikes
Jeffcoat, a Birmingham resident, is one of a handful of unionized Alabama actors with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) who have been on a historic joint strike since July 14, along with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
It marks the first strike in 43 years for SAG-AFTRA and the first dual strike between the writers and actors unions in 60 years. Writers began striking in May.
Residuals are one of the main issues being fought over by the two collectives, which represent 160,000 actors, voice actors, stunt performers, dancers and roughly 12,000 scriptwriters.
The unions are facing off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a conglomerate representing the five legacy studios and networks, the three largest streaming platforms (Paramount/CBS, NBCUniversal, Sony, Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix, Apple and Amazon/MGM) and more than 350 smaller production companies.
Previous labor agreements have calculated residual formulas to emphasize when content is aired by a network or purchased by consumers. Other factors, such as time, days spent on set and when the project was released, also come into play. While changes have been made to accommodate subscription streaming in recent years, residual payments from these platforms are infrequent and minimal, and the unions are demanding a share of streaming revenues for their members.
Eric Goins, the SAG-AFTRA Atlanta local president, said the union’s four-part “common sense” proposal addresses “existential threats” to performance careers, and that is why the union has decided to strike. These threats include inadequate compensation, benefit caps, rules on artificial intelligence and demanding actors pay for high-quality recordings of auditions, he said.
SAG-AFTRA is seeking a 19 percent general wage increase in compensation by 2026 and higher contribution caps on retirement and health benefits, which haven’t been adjusted in 40 years.
Goins said AI is a threat to “anyone with a face,” and SAG-AFTRA is proposing guardrails that add proper compensation and controls for when someone’s likeness is used in AI generation.
Additionally, Goins said, requirements for professionally recorded auditions financially strain performers for resources and time with no compensation. According to a chart released by SAG-AFTRA, studios and producers have pushed back against nearly all those demands.
“We presented our proposal, and over the course of six weeks, the AMPTP was either completely non-responsive or rejected most of our proposals,” he said.
This included a denial by AMPTP to renegotiate residual structures to better accommodate streaming, which the alliance argued was “fundamentally objectionable.”
“We ended that six-week process without any other recourse than to go on strike,” he said. “No one wants to go on strike, but when your working conditions become so thoroughly unacceptable, there is nowhere else you can turn.”
Actor Mike Pniewski, who has served on the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee since 2008, described the union’s recent negotiation attempts as intense and said it was indicative of how technology is disrupting the traditional business model.
However, Pniewski said, there are reasons to believe producers can fork out more than they are currently offering. One of those is that independent productions are obtaining interim agreements with SAG-AFTRA amid the strikes and are agreeing to honor all of the accommodations requested.
A recent film shot in Alabama, “Rivals of Amaziah King Black,” was produced by an indie studio, Bear Pictures, which was able to secure one of these interim agreements to finish filming through July. The movie is a crime thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Kurt Russell.
A deal soon?
California-based entertainment attorney and reporter Jonathan Handel agreed the studios and streaming services have much more to offer.
Handel said the alliance’s counteroffer to SAG-AFTRA was valued at an additional $1 billion in wages but explained the amount is divided out over a three-year term, or $333 million annually.
With eight AMPTP members and numerous other signatories, Handel said, the alliance could theoretically be broken down into roughly 11 companies or groups, which would all equally share a $30 million increase in wage costs.
“That's less than these CEOs make,” he said. “The groups are spending billions on content, dozens of millions on a CEO, and yet they’re willing to endanger the whole industry by drawing a red line at $30 million per company per year. It’s baffling.”
Handel said reluctance to meet the unions’ demands is likely due to fears in the rapidly changing industry and influences from Wall Street, but he does not foresee either union compromising much on their demands.
“[The unions] are at the apex of their power with this dual strike — the first time in 63 years,” he said. “If I was these unions, I’m not going to compromise more than I’m comfortable.”
Handel described the union-alliance negotiations as chaotic, with rooms full of representatives, lawyers and executives from all sides arguing different interests and attempting to find solutions.
“In the negotiating room, you’re talking potentially 100 people on each side,” he said, adding that even when agreements get made, it can take weeks to sort out details. Getting final approval by the national boards and having membership vote on it adds another several weeks to a timeline.
Handel noted after walking away more than 120 days ago, AMPTP has re-engaged negotiations with WGA over the past two weeks, giving him some optimism that agreements may receive approval by October. However, on the chance a deal materializes, it doesn’t mean the film industry will necessarily begin work right away.
“The end of the strikes and restarting of production are each individual processes that take time,” he said. “Production won’t suddenly restart. It’s going to be like turning on a machine.”
Handel said the fall season is huge for broadcast networks attempting to launch new series as the traditional school year begins. However, as scriptwriters have been striking since May and actors since July, he said none of the typical summer filming has happened.
“There is no fall season. It’s done. It’s not happening,” he said, suggesting viewers can use the imminent new media desert as a chance to catch up on seasons and movies they’ve missed.
“The networks can show reruns, reality, news and sports. That’s what they got,” he said.
On strike
Jeffcoat, who has appeared in supporting roles in ABC’s 2021 remake of “The Wonder Years” and Amazon’s “Emergency,” said she began seeing acting gigs thinning out early this year as the writers’ strike brewed. Her last acting job was filmed before the WGA strikes began and has yet to be released.
“Right now, there is no work. There is nothing being written. There’s no income for us, no income for our agents — it’s really tough right now for everybody,” she said.
Jeffcoat said she is lucky to have her husband’s income to lean on at this time, and she has been able to focus her attention on an improv group, Chaotic Good Improv, which she helped co-found in Birmingham and serves as a class instructor.
Jeffcoat feels the strikes are important to ensure future performers can make careers for themselves without being pushed out of work by advancing technology. She personally believes she’s already lost out on wages because of the use of AI.
She said after shooting a scene on television series last year, she was unexpectedly included in the introduction in a subsequent episode. While the show used footage from her day on set, she was attributed lines that she did not record. She believes the producers used AI to mimic her voice and add it to the scene.
She said while it seems minimal, it costs her income from potentially working another day on set or recording a line.
“In any industry, companies are often rewarded for exploiting workers. They get a pat on the back for finding a way to cut corners and stay under budget,” Jeffcoat said.
According to Pniewski, there is a growing trend of producers asking casts, background actors and stunt performers to be “scanned” as part of the job. With a lack of AI guardrails or compensation in the current union agreement with AMPTP, he said, there are serious concerns.
“They want to do one scan of a performer and then have control over that image into perpetuity to do whatever you want to do with it,” he said. “That’s frightening because that pretty much puts that performer out of business.”
Thom Williams, an Atlanta-based stunt coordinator who’s been in the industry since 1996, told Lagniappe he was a ravager in “Avengers: Endgame” and said scanning in for jobs is now expected for shoots on Marvel projects. He said he wasn’t available for a scene reshoot during one day of filming, and the producers used a digital double of him instead.
“I’m not personally OK with being scanned, and I’ve turned it down a couple of times,” he said. “But newer people don’t really have that stance and just want to work.”
Williams said producers have been pushing for AI generation for years now. He said he’s personally turned down opportunities to work on motion capture projects seeking to build libraries of movements and techniques to create fight scenes.
Kevin Wayne is an Alabama union actor who splits his time between Birmingham and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and has worked as an actor for 20 years on roughly 115 productions.
He said he started in film in Mobile when he “Forrest Gump-ed” his way into being cast as a Russian terrorist in Steven Seagal’s 1992 film “Under Siege,” which was shot at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. He’s since had roles in the 2016 remake series of “The Magnificent Seven” and “Outer Banks.”
Wayne said he was booked to work two productions in Missouri and Texas this year, but both were postponed due to the strikes.
“I’m just kind of waiting,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s shifted his attention to his independent studio, which produces music videos and content for commercial clients.
While he is proud to be on strike, Wayne said, many people still need to understand what the strikes are about.
“I’ve been an actor since I was 20-something. I’ve worked my butt off. The strike is not just affecting people in Hollywood. It’s affecting people all across the United States,” he said. “I stand with my union brothers and sisters. Many people think we’re loaded with money because we’re actors. That’s not the case.”
While actors can earn upwards of $1,000 each day they are on set, Jeffcoat and Wayne said these payments get split with agents and managers and spent on insurance and retirement payments.
“You know, you’re left with like $700 for the day,” Wayne said. “If you’re not booking a lot, that’s not a whole lot of money. Many of us do well, but I know other actors who book one job every two years.”
According to SAG-AFTRA, 86 percent of its members do not earn the minimum $26,470 required to qualify for union health insurance. Wayne said he’s had slow years where he couldn’t reach this threshold himself.
Misconceptions
Goins and Pniewski both said a common misconception about the strikes is that they are about movie stars.
“Less than 1 percent of our membership are famous faces,” Pniewski said.
The other 99 percent, he explained, are actors like Jeffcoat and Wayne, stunt performers, dancers and those who have made film work their trade.
“These are people who work to make a middle-class living to feed their families, and keep a roof over their heads. This is more of a working-class issue. This is a labor issue. It’s not a movie star issue. These are real people and this is how they make their living,” he said.
According to Handel, part of this confusion is due to the dynamics of the industry itself.
“Entertainment and sports are the only sectors of the U.S. economy where we have collective bargaining agreements and individual deals,” he said. “Tom Cruise — he’s a member of SAG-AFTRA, every actor you recognize is with almost no exception. But you look at the union agreements and you won’t see that while most actors get $1,000 or $4,000 a week, Tom Cruise gets $25 million.”
Handel explained memberships in unions like SAG-AFTRA and WGA provide baseline labor terms and residual formulas for workers. However, high-profile actors can negotiate individual deals privately for things like profit participation and larger residual yields above the union standard.
“Tom Cruise is not going to get more money or less money, regardless of how the strike turns out,” he said. “This is about middle-class and working-class actors and writers — those trying to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads, often in the two most expensive cities in the country [Los Angeles and New York City].
“This is not about the people that you recognize or whose names you know, this is about all the other people that you see on that screen or that are doing the work behind the screen. And that’s why it’s so heartfelt.”
Alabama’s film industry
While SAG-AFTRA members are a rarity in Alabama — no more than 12, according to Jeffcoat — the strikes threaten to stifle the state’s momentum boosted by recent film successes in the state, specifically on the Gulf Coast.
Two Lionsgate films shot in Mobile and Baldwin counties over the past two years have helped promote Alabama’s budding presence in film: “Jesus Revolution,” which had a $15 million budget and grossed $52 million at the box office, and “About My Father,” which had a $29 million budget.
Alabama also garnered some accolades in the film industry during last year’s Academy Awards when Birmingham-native Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received three Oscars.
Additionally, the strikes come on the heels of a failed campaign by some state lawmakers to hike the cap on Alabama’s film tax incentive during this year’s legislative session. One proposal suggested incrementally lifting the limit to $150 million by 2026; however, it was removed from the legislation before it could be voted through.
Alabama’s film credit fund has not been increased since 2014 when it was set at $20 million, with a $500,000 minimum budget threshold to qualify. The program was launched in 2009 with a $5 million cap.
According to the latest film rebate report by the Alabama Department of Commerce, 115 films have qualified for the tax incentive since the program’s inception — 11 of those were filmed in 2021, creating an estimated 876 direct crew jobs and 458 indirect jobs. The program provided productions $12.7 million in rebates in 2021 and nearly $30 million in tax exemptions.
New Orleans and Atlanta have become sizeable players in film over the past two decades, and many point to their tax credit system for helping to attract projects. Louisiana film tax is currently $150 million, while Atlanta’s is unlimited.
The Alabama Film Office declined to be interviewed on the impacts of the strike, but a spokesperson provided the following statement:
“The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are certainly having a deep impact on the industry from many angles, but we are fortunate in Alabama that our last project recently wrapped,” a statement read. “We would prefer not to comment at the moment and will of course continue to monitor the situation as we anticipate more projects looking to Alabama for future production.”
Mobile Film Office
Keli Shirazi, the coordinator of the Mobile Film Office, said local film crews have been impacted by the strikes in different ways.
Shirazi said the Mobile-Baldwin County areas have roughly 30 businesses and freelancers who provide a range of film support work, such as costume design, camera operation, grips, sound tech and electrical, and all face lost work from the strike.
“Without actors, without writers, the crew doesn’t have a job. It's a trickle-down effect,” she said.
Shirazi said the Mobile Film Office continues to get calls concerning projects and recruiting them is still possible, but it is becoming more difficult.
On top of an already complicated planning stage, independent filmmakers now have to qualify for interim agreements, which have become more strict as the strike has continued.
After initially approving 207 indie productions for interim agreements in July — including “Amaziah King” in Birmingham — SAG-AFTRA tightened restrictions in August to exclude any productions written by WGA members.
According to Shirazi, some local crews were able to finish filming “Amaziah King” through July thanks to the interim agreements in place. She said others were sent home because productions were abruptly put on hold.
“We do have concerns for local crews or local actors. We don’t want anyone out of work,” Shirazi said. “There is a push to try and figure out a way to get more work within our limitations at the moment, but also supporting the fact that these people are on strike for a reason. Everyone wants a fair wage and wants to be able to continue to do things that they love to do.”
For those looking to support local production services and freelancers, Shirazi encouraged companies considering commercials to hire locals.
“We have a ton of talented filmmakers,” she said, noting the Mobile Film Office can help facilitate those business connections.
Local shifts in the industry
Shirazi said Mobile has no interim-approved work at this time, but several companies are working on commercials. Local companies may also see new kinds of work opportunities if producers turn to “unscripted content,” such as game shows and reality series.
And some of those shifts are already being seen.
For example, ABC’s reality TV series “What Would You Do?” was shot at the FadeShop in West Mobile off Cottage Hill Road on Friday, Aug. 18. Suzanne Massingill, who runs Mobile’s Barefoot Models & Talent Agency, said she booked actors on the show, and even though the show is casting SAG-AFTRA actors, they were able to shoot due to drama and reality TV series not being affected by the strikes.
Massingill represents and manages roughly 300 actors throughout the Southeast any given year. She said her company had seen a significant impact from the strikes, but added the recent booking of “What Would You Do?” was significant.
“We can’t do any auditions for series or film, so that puts us out about three-quarters of our auditions we do on a regular basis,” she said.
Massingill, who has been in the industry for 25 years, said she typically spends hours daily canvasing casting websites, bidding on jobs and reviewing casting emails.
“There’s nothing showing up on those casting sites,” she said. “Obviously, all the actors are out of jobs. But, you know, so are casting directors, their agents and their managers.”
Massingill said her agency books commercials and she is thankful those jobs are still available. She said most commercials in the region are non-union projects, but she does book clients on SAG-affiliated commercials in Atlanta.
Regardless of the hit her business has taken, Massingill said, she is standing in solidarity with the actors and writers.
“I 100 percent agree with the strikes and I’ll make do with anything,” she said. “These actors need to be making a living wage and the streaming services have to be added to their contracts. It is a hit, but it’s a sacrifice we need to make.”
On top of being out of work, Massingill said, the union actors she represents are not allowed to promote work and productions they’ve been a part of.
“I have actors with projects that are coming out, and I have one actor on a really big project. It’s a big deal and could be a break-out role for him, but we’re not allowed to put anything on social media that we were connected to it,” she said.
Massingill’s company also booked all the extras for “Jesus Revolution” when it was filmed in the area. That movie was recently released on Netflix, but none of her clients can promote it.
While suffering some impacts, Massingill is optimistic that Mobile’s film industry will improve long term.
“Once the strikes are over, I think we’ll all get really busy and be working double-time,” she said. “That will be great since we’ve been sitting around. We’re all waiting to get back at it.”
Massingill said people can support Alabama film companies by shooting commercials and hiring local companies.
Ron Goleman, with the Goleman Casting agency, is an actor and former SAG-AFTRA board member.
Goleman and his wife, Brandy, launched their agency in Mobile in 2013 and he’s helped cast 61 TV and film projects throughout the Southeast, including “About My Father.” He estimated he typically works with 5,000 to 6,000 actors a year, reviewing auditions and helping to fill roles.
However, he said, there are now “tumbleweeds” in the regional film landscape at a time of year when the industry is normally busy.
“Beginning Oct. 1, Louisiana and Mississippi would typically have movies rolling in,” he said. “Now, we’re kind of just waiting.”
But Goleman said they are not letting the lull slow them down.
“Last week, it got so quiet I just decided I was going to start making calls,” he said. “That’s how I got into the business — throwing myself out there and seeing what happened.
“A lot of actors have reached out to us and are asking if we know if there is anything coming. Filming in Atlanta and New Orleans is their bread and butter, but big projects like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Kobra Kai’ are not shooting. It gets painful because those are things people depend on.”
Goleman encouraged local businesses and organizations in the area to consider hiring local agencies, crews and production teams if they are producing any kind of content.
Representatives of AMPTP and WGA did not respond to requests for interviews for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.