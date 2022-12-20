The last time Mobile experienced what meteorologist Jason Beaman called “a real arctic Christmas,” Ronald Reagan was president and “A Christmas Story” was in theaters.
“You’re going to have to look back to the 80s for the last real arctic Christmases,” the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Mobile office told Lagniappe Tuesday morning. “The most extreme example is the December ‘83 outbreak where Mobile got to a low of 8 degrees on Christmas morning and a high of 23.”
An arctic front is set to spend Christmas in the Azalea City this year, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens slated for this weekend, Dec. 23 to Dec. 25. Beaman said this year’s temperatures fall much lower than the average high of 63 and low of 43.
“To put it in perspective, highs on Friday (Dec. 23) and likely into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are going to be lower than what our typical low temperature is for this time of year,” Beaman said. “A big contrast to last Christmas, [where] I believe we got close to 80 degrees.”
He attributed the unusual weather to northern jet stream winds blowing “arctic, bitter air” from Siberia and Canada down to the southeast.
Mobile and Baldwin county residents should prepare their homes for extreme freezing temperatures by insulating exposed pipes and spickets, and positioning space heaters away from curtains.
People traveling for the holidays should be aware temperatures are expected to be much colder and conditions potentially more hazardous in northern parts of the state and country, Beaman said.
While northern Alabama could see snow this weekend, he said the Mobile Bay area will not have a White Christmas.
“It's going to be very cold, [but] that's about all we’re going to get, though,” Beaman said. “The moisture leaves us before any of the subfreezing temperatures come in. So we’ll have a chance of rain with the front that comes through late Thursday night into Friday morning, but then things will dry out. Looking at a dry, cold Christmas weekend here.”
He expects temperatures will gradually warm the last week of December and into the first of the year, with highs in the 50s and chances for storms.
“The general trend is for a warmup of at least closer to normal mid to late next week,” Beaman said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
