USS Enterprise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2012) The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean. Enterprise is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Released)

 By Kyle Hamrick

A private contractor in Virginia, Texas or Mobile will dismantle the USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the U.S. Navy confirmed Tuesday after publishing an environmental impact statement in June.

In the project’s record of decision, Robert E. Thompson, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, wrote that commercially dismantling the Enterprise at an authorized facility in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Brownsville, Texas or Mobile “best meets the needs of the Navy.” The decommissioned warship will be towed from storage in Newport News, Va. to a facility in one of those cities, where its eight nuclear reactors will be broken down and its non-radioactive parts will be recycled.

