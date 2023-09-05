ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2012) The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean. Enterprise is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Released)
A private contractor in Virginia, Texas or Mobile will dismantle the USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the U.S. Navy confirmed Tuesday after publishing an environmental impact statement in June.
In the project’s record of decision, Robert E. Thompson, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, wrote that commercially dismantling the Enterprise at an authorized facility in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Brownsville, Texas or Mobile “best meets the needs of the Navy.” The decommissioned warship will be towed from storage in Newport News, Va. to a facility in one of those cities, where its eight nuclear reactors will be broken down and its non-radioactive parts will be recycled.
“Implementation of Alternative 3 allows the Navy to dispose of ex-Enterprise, including its hazardous materials, in the shortest duration and in a manner protective of human health and the environment,” Thompson wrote. “Alternative 3 also supports the Navy prioritizing limited public shipyard resources on active fleet maintenance while realizing cost benefits to the U.S taxpayer.”
Evaluating dismantlement’s effect on the welfare of project workers and citizens, radioactive waste management, local economies and environments, Thompson wrote the Enterprise will not have “significant environmental impacts” in those areas.
Navy workers could dispose of the ship between 2030 and 2040 at the earliest, while commercial contractors could do it in less time and for a lower cost. Starting around 2025 and ending around 2030, commercially dismantling the Enterprise could cost between $554 million and $696 million.
“This alternative safely disposes of the ex-Enterprise, including its hazardous materials, in approximately 5 years as compared to 15 years or more for other analyzed alternatives,” Thompson wrote. “Additionally, this alternative will have the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, will not require in-water construction work to expand the capacity of Port of Benton barge slip in Washington State, and will be executed at approximately half the cost to the taxpayer as compared with other alternatives.”
Mobilians expressed concern about the project, wondering what effect it would have on the Azalea City if Enterprise were dismantled in a local shipyard in public comments made last fall. Navy representatives assured people in each meeting that the project would abide by strict local and federal environmental regulations.
The Navy will decide which city will dismantle the Enterprise at a later date.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.