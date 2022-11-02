Bail Bonds sign in a window of a bail bondsman

State Amendment 1 to appear on the Alabama general election ballot is to decide “Aniah’s Law,” which could significantly increase the powers judges have to hold certain suspects without bail. 

The Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment was passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey last year. In order for the change to take effect, the majority of Alabama voters will have to vote “yes” on the item Nov. 8. The chances of it passing appear significant as there is little-to-no organized opposition to the amendment statewide.

