State Amendment 1 to appear on the Alabama general election ballot is to decide “Aniah’s Law,” which could significantly increase the powers judges have to hold certain suspects without bail.
The Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment was passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey last year. In order for the change to take effect, the majority of Alabama voters will have to vote “yes” on the item Nov. 8. The chances of it passing appear significant as there is little-to-no organized opposition to the amendment statewide.
Aniah’s Law amends Section 16 of the Alabama Constitution, providing an exception to the state’s “reasonable bail” statute, which limits the authority of judges to hold defendants — including those accused of violent crime — in pre-trial custody unless a suspect is charged with a capital offense or is a flight risk. This same statute limits excessive bail.
In Alabama, capital offenses are strictly homicides committed in the course of another crime, murder of a law enforcement officer or public official, murder of two or more victims, murder by a reoffending defendant, murder of a witness, murder of a child younger than 14, and murder during a shooting from a vehicle or into a dwelling.
The new law, which was passed as House Bill 131, 2021, will expand judges’ discretion to deny bail to those accused of 13 Class-A felonies, including murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree robbery, terrorism, and aggravated abuse of a child under 6 years old.
Law enforcement and municipal and statewide officials have universally voiced support for the amendment, saying current law allows “dangerous criminals” to be released back to the streets where they are considered high-risk suspects for perpetuating more violent acts.
The law is named for Aniah Blanchard — the 19-year-old college student who was missing for several weeks in Auburn before her body was discovered in rural Macon County. The prime suspect in her murder, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond when she disappeared. Last week marked three years since the tragedy unraveled in 2019.
Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, told Lagniappe it has been “very emotional” for their family leading up to this milestone.
“It’s hard, overwhelming,” Harris said. “My daughter is dead and not coming back. She probably would be alive if this law was in place.”
However, she said she is not sure if this law would ever be up for a vote if her daughter didn’t die.
“I know my daughter’s death is saving lives, and I hope everyone votes yes for Amendment 1,” Harris said.
She noted the amendment has virtually received unanimous approval, with the exception of some obscure groups who argue it diminishes the rights of Alabamians to the presumption of innocence.
Harris said those objections have not gained traction though and are irrelevant due to prosecutors carrying the burden of proof someone’s bond should be revoked.
Support for the law, however, stretches to the highest levels of Alabama government by those who claim it will protect citizens from violent offenders.
“Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system,” Ivey in a statement Thursday, Oct. 27. “It is past time we fix those issues. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting ‘yes’ on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy.”
Ivey said the law will “bolster” public safety in the state as well as honor Aniah’s life by redefining Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives.
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors consortium, which represents the mayors of the state’s largest cities, has voiced support for the measure consistently. The group — which includes Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson — held a joint press conference Monday, Oct. 24, to encourage voters to approve the amendment.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and Stimpson’s administration have been vocal supporters of the amendment and have cited the law frequently over the past year when addressing the surge in violent crime in the city. There were more than 120 murder suspects free on bail in Mobile County earlier this year.
