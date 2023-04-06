A decision by the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment allowing the owner of a local service station to rent moving trucks from the same location is headed to Mobile County Circuit Court.
John Lawler, an attorney representing neighbors of the Old Dauphin Way Historic District, called the board’s decision to grant a use variance to allow Stephen Griffith to rent out Budget trucks from Griffith’s Shell “illegal” and filed a notice of appeal with the court.
“A use variance is totally inappropriate,” Lawler said. “If we allow the variance to stand it puts Griffith’s in the driver’s seat big time. They won’t be under any pressure to do anything.”
In addition to the granted variance, Griffith also sought and was granted a rezoning recommendation for another part of the property from the Mobile Planning Commission. All rezoning requests come to the Mobile City Council for final approval. A council hearing on Griffith Shell rezoning request has not been scheduled.
The leasing of the Budget trucks has been a point of contention between neighbors in the area and the service station for some time. Debate on the topic raged in 2019, as Griffith looked to the Planning Commission to rezone a portion of the service station property.
In a letter to members of the Old Dauphin Way neighborhood, Lawler wrote he, neighbor Hank Caddell and the late District 2 Councilman Levon Manzie reached an agreement with the Griffiths over the zoning issue at a 2019 meeting in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.
In the letter, Lawler wrote, the Griffiths later reneged on the agreement.
“The Griffiths have, from time to time, limited the number of trucks, but have continued, to date, to operate a truck leasing business in direct violation of the city’s zoning ordinance,” Lawler wrote.
In the same letter, Lawler wrote, the neighbors are asking for the Griffiths to come into compliance with zoning regulations, something, he argued, isn’t accomplished through a variance.
Griffith’s attorney Jarrod White said the service station is currently zoned for commercial use, but isn’t the right type of commercial use to allow for the Budget operation. The use variance, granted by the Board of Zoning Adjustment, takes care of the issue.
“There is a very, very limited use at the site,” White said of the truck leasing.
The rezoning Griffith seeks is for one of the two lots where the service station’s car wash currently sits, White said.
“We want to upzone it to B1 and the Planning Commission recommended it for approval,” White said. “The subdivision was granted. The Planned Unit Development was granted. The rezoning is waiting on the council.”
The rezoning would allow the Griffiths to sell or lease the property, White said.
White said he and Griffith have asked to meet with the neighbors to try and work out a compromise.
“There may be additional concessions we can make,” White said. “We’re open to trying that, within reason. Our goal is to try to work through it and get everyone on the same page.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.