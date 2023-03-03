A new “game-changing” airline-destination combo will be unveiled next week at the future Mobile International Airport.
A spokesperson for the Mobile Airport Authority announced the news Friday morning, advising members of the media city officials and a representative with the airline will be present at an event Tuesday to make the announcement from the new airport located off Michigan Avenue.
“We will be unveiling a new airline and a new destination that will be a game changer for our community!,” said MAA marketing director Devon Calametti. “A representative from the airline will be in Mobile to announce the launch of their service from the Mobile International Airport (BFM) — as well as a new nonstop destination.”
Airport Authority President Chris Curry, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark will also be in attendance.
The airport authoritybroke groundon the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal and parking deck this past December, representing an imminent relocation of flight services from the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile to downtown.
Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines currently carry flights out of Mobile Regional.
The shift to the new downtown facility has been touted by officials as a way to increase competition among airlines. Friday morning’s news of the additional airline and decision is the first sign of that competition materializing.
The downtown facility was officially rebranded as “Mobile International Airport” in April, providing corporate flights the ability to directly fly into Mobile.
The new airport’s terminal will begin with five or six gates but will have the ability to increase to 12. Officials have said they hope construction will be through by a September 2024 deadline.
