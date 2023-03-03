Mobile International AIrport

A new “game-changing” airline-destination combo will be unveiled next week at the future Mobile International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Mobile Airport Authority announced the news Friday morning, advising members of the media city officials and a representative with the airline will be present at an event Tuesday to make the announcement from the new airport located off Michigan Avenue.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

