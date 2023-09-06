The Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) $2.7 billion Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is “moving along” as planned, local elected leaders and project officials said last week. Additional funding sources and a groundbreaking closer to the end of 2023 are some of their priorities.
“We’re going to beat the bushes for every grant we can get,” Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and a Fairhope city councilman, said Thursday. “If you don’t stay on them, you certainly won’t get it.”
Last December, ALDOT announced that at least $250 million in funding from the state of Alabama and a $125 million INFRA grant from the federal government made the project to construct a new bridge over the Mobile River and an upgraded Interstate 10 Bayway over the Mobile Bay “financially viable.” ALDOT leaders said they were confident “improvements in projected traffic and revenue numbers” and “recent changes in federal law and regulatory guidance” could get bigger loans for the project.
The project, ultimately, was not among those awarded Mega Grant millions in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s March grants list. Instead, $60 million went westward to Diamondhead, Mississippi, where the Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to widen I-10 along the coast. Losing out earlier this year, however, has not stopped ALDOT from applying for the program again.
Project spokesman Stephen Worley said the MPOs on either side of Mobile Bay prioritized federal funding in their original plan for the project, and securing a piece of the $1 billion in federal money awarded every year during the Mega Grant program’s five-year lifespan is still important to the organizations now.
Burrell hoped that the federal government designating the bridge and Bayway construction as a “project of interest” would improve their chances of more federal funding. A “small number” of infrastructure efforts across the nation get that honor, he added.
“I think the MPO sees that as a real positive for us,” Burrell said.
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris said designing and building teams have already been selected for the project’s two phases. Kiewit-Massman-Traylor will be responsible for constructing the 215-foot-tall Mobile River Bridge from Broad Street to the county line on Battleship Parkway, known locally as the Causeway. The firm of Flatiron, Lane will build a new six-lane, elevated Bayway for I-10. Harris said preliminary geotechnical surveys are already underway, and ALDOT is negotiating contract details with the two teams.
The bridge and Bayway will be built alongside each other at the same pace, Worley said. The two firms have dozens of other local teams beneath them working on each project, and are among the very few companies in the nation capable of designing and building the bridge and Bayway, he said.
While Harris and Worley estimate construction could begin at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, Burrell said he hopes crews will be able to “turn dirt over” much sooner.
“I want to keep the heat on them [ALDOT and the design-build teams] a little bit,” he said. “I try to push them to the left whenever I can.”
Burrell also pressured ALDOT to answer Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan’s concerns about resulting traffic increases on Battleship Parkway with improvement studies. Lagniappe reported in August McMillan predicted drivers would take the Causeway to avoid paying the bridge and Bayway’s tolls when they open, burdening Spanish Fort’s roadways.
“All it takes is one of those little snafus on the Bayway or construction or anything like that, [and] what’s going to happen? The Causeway’s going to become a parking lot,” McMillan previously said. “I’m concerned and I’ve been voicing this for a while.”
McMillan and Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune’s fears of increased traffic where U.S. 98 and U.S. 31 merge at the top of the hill in Spanish Fort are justified, Burrell said, and the Eastern Shore MPO will work as a united front to improve traffic flow all over the region.
“We’re going to hold ALDOT’s feet to the fire to get studies done on the congestion in Spanish Fort,” Burrell said. “We want to be respectful of our sister cities,” he said.
In an emailed statement in August, Harris said ALDOT shares McMillan’s opinion that something must be done to improve traffic flow on the parkway. He wrote that ALDOT is working with McMillan “on near-term solutions that can be underway in short order,” but said it is “too early to address” what form those solutions will take.
Any federal funds the project may receive in the future will not be used to decrease the price drivers will pay to use the new bridge and Bayway, Worley said.
Passenger vehicles can expect to pay up to $2.50 to cross the state-owned bridge, and trucks can expect to pay as much as $18 until the construction debt is repaid. Drivers who commute between Mobile and Baldwin counties can pay $40 per month for an unlimited-use pass. The Causeway, Wallace Tunnel, Bankhead Tunnel and Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge will remain toll-free routes.
“People do sometimes think if we get more money we’ll reduce the tolls, but I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” Burrell said.
While the prices are expected to remain the same, he said, additional funding could decrease the time the state will need to collect a toll and pay its debt.
Construction on the project is still estimated to take five years to complete, putting an opening date at sometime around the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029.
Two. Point. Seven. Billion. Dollars. All for a new road that will be bumper to bumper in just a few years. It’s 2023. Does anyone seriously think you can widen your way out of automobile congestion?
