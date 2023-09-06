Mobile River Bridge and Bayway concept

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) $2.7 billion Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is “moving along” as planned, local elected leaders and project officials said last week. Additional funding sources and a groundbreaking closer to the end of 2023 are some of their priorities.

“We’re going to beat the bushes for every grant we can get,” Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and a Fairhope city councilman, said Thursday. “If you don’t stay on them, you certainly won’t get it.”

CityLawAL
Two. Point. Seven. Billion. Dollars. All for a new road that will be bumper to bumper in just a few years. It’s 2023. Does anyone seriously think you can widen your way out of automobile congestion?

