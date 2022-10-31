The City of Mobile is looking to overhaul its fire, construction trades and maintenance codes to bring local regulations up to modern standards and more aligned with those used in surrounding communities.
Using current international building standards is essential to the health and safety of residents, contractors, construction workers and professional service providers. Maintaining a current code series is also imperative to maintaining the city’s ISO 1 rating, which helps keep home insurance rates down.
On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider a proposal to adopt updated fire, building, mechanical, electric, plumbing and property maintenance codes based on the current international standards. Most of the codes the city currently uses have not been updated since 2012.
Adopting updated local codes aligns Mobile’s departments with current international standards and is consistent with regulations used by the state and surrounding communities. If adopted, the city would be one of the only municipalities in Alabama to fully implement 2021 fire, construction trades and maintenance standards and the only coastal municipality to do so.
“Our staff has worked for more than a year on a plan to bring fire, construction trades and maintenance codes up to modern standards to better protect citizens, businesses and property in Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This work has been a collaborative effort conducted with representatives from nearly a dozen industries that depend on clear, consistent standards in order to perform their best work.”
Over the past six months, staff members from multiple city departments have worked with an industry review committee of local professionals to ensure the proposed codes make sense for the industries affected by them. Our staff will continue to take feedback from the committee, the City Council and the public as this process moves forward.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
