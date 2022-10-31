Mobile City Scape STOCK
Derek Keller via unsplash

The City of Mobile is looking to overhaul its fire, construction trades and maintenance codes to bring local regulations up to modern standards and more aligned with those used in surrounding communities.

Using current international building standards is essential to the health and safety of residents, contractors, construction workers and professional service providers. Maintaining a current code series is also imperative to maintaining the city’s ISO 1 rating, which helps keep home insurance rates down.

