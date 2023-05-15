A quadruple murder in Daphne earlier this year allegedly began with a family argument over washing dishes.
At a preliminary hearing for Jared Smith-Bracy on Monday afternoon, investigator Jason Vannoy said a disagreement earlier in the day set off a chain of events culminating with the suspect killing three family members and a family friend.
Charged with four counts of capital murder, Smith-Bracy confessed to killing his grandparents and brother, as well as a family friend, at the family’s home in Lake Forest on Feb. 22.
Before the murders, Smith-Bracy was arrested on the same day and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after he allegedly broke the family’s front door, police had previously said.
After bonding out, Smith-Bracy rode with an acquaintance back to the house where he took a gun from the car owned by the acquaintance and went into the house to commit the murders, according to police.
As he broke down the crime scene and the events following Smith-Bracy’s apprehension, Vannoy said officers located 12 shell casings and Daphne Police Department received over 10 phone calls about erratic gunfire. Three cell phones, an iPad and a computer hard drive were seized from the home during the investigation.
Once in custody, investigators questioned Smith-Bracy about the murders in an attempt to find a motive, Vannoy said.
“We asked that a few different ways and several different times and he eventually said ‘I had to get them before they got me’,” Vannoy said. “He felt like since there was a dispute earlier in the day that led to him being arrested, the family was out to get him. And none of that was really justified.”
Vannoy said Smith-Bracy then told investigators they would find the reason they were searching for in phones and computers.
“He basically said there was a reason for what he did and we would have to find that reason,” Vannoy said. “Obviously we kept asking ‘can you tell us where it is?’ and he said ‘you will find out’.”
During a bond hearing in February, Smith-Bracy’s attorney Thomas Pilcher entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. After the hearing on Monday, Pilcher said Smith-Bracy’s actions were a stark deviation from his typical behavior.
“We believe that coming to right now, there was a break in his normal behavior,” Pilcher said. “There were family members that said he was not normal. His normal behavior was absent. I think there’s enough evidence there.”
During cross-examination, Pilcher questioned Vannoy about the suicide of Smith-Bracy’s father in 2007 and whether or not there was any paranoid schizophrenia, to which the investigator said there wasn’t anything in the case file to suggest so. Pilcher also suggested Smith-Bracy could be suffering from a similar mental disease.
“We think there’s evidence that his dad, who was approximately [Smith-Bracy’s] age committed suicide because of paranoid schizophrenia,” Pilcher said. “I think we’re going to find some other things out there that lends itself to paranoid schizophrenia.”
Attempting to seek justice while also maintaining the difficult situation with family members involved on both sides of the case, Baldwin County Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said the dynamics the case brings with it are difficult to navigate.
“It definitely has its challenges,” Heinz said. “The most important thing here is, it’s our job in every case to seek justice and I’ve said that from the beginning of this case. It’s whatever justice might look like and we’re not quite sure what that is yet.”
After questioning of Vannoy came to a close, Pilcher asked Circuit Judge Scott Taylor to allow for a mental evaluation now, as opposed to the typical procedure of doing so during the trial.
While Taylor initially denied the request, he did keep the possibility open until the investigation developed further.
“When you file that someone is not guilty by mental disease or defect, the court has to order a mental evaluation and I was asking the court to do that now, and in my opinion, there’s no reason to wait,” Pilcher said. “At least as to his ability to help us. Let’s go on and find out if he can or he can’t. If he can, we’ll move on. If he can’t, he can go on and start getting his treatment.”
Heinz said based on her findings thus far, Smith-Bracy was not suffering from any mental incapacities.
“I have nothing in my case files that suggests that he has any kind of mental disease or defect,” “And until I do, he is absolutely responsible for his criminal conduct.”
The case will now head to a grand jury.
