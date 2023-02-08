When Orange Beach city leaders voted to start a new city school system last March, they did so while ignoring financial shortfalls with the state’s Foundation Program projected during an attempt to break away from the county eight years earlier.
Though Mayor Tony Kennon claims the funding problem outlined in 2014 was never raised or discussed before last year’s vote, documents show Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) officials were in touch with the state soon after the separation asking the Alabama Department of Education to essentially waive participation in the program that is mandatory across the state.
Letters obtained by Lagniappe show the probability of a proposed new school system owing money to the state’s Foundation Program came to light as early as 2014. Eight years later, for the same reasons, OBCS finds itself with the same problem — owing millions more than it should get from the state.
Required by state law, each school system in Alabama must pay into the Foundation Program via a 10-mill match. But the formula used to determine payouts and matches relies heavily on property values and enrollment numbers. With its high property values and relatively low enrollment, OBCS currently owes $4.6 million more than it will receive from the program.
The city first attempted to separate from the Baldwin County School System in 2014, prompting questions at the time from both local and state education officials with regards to a new system’s ability to participate properly in the Foundation Program.
In a presentation on March 18, 2014, from Baldwin County Schools Chief School Financial Officer John Wilson regarding OBCS’s financial impact, Wilson laid out how OB would come up short in Foundation Program funding if the city voted to break away. In the presentation, Wilson said then the new system could wind up owing $2.8 million to the state education department.
Wilson also pointed out that no school system currently operating in the state of Alabama had opted out of the Foundation Program, and one of the primary benefits of participating in the Foundation Program is it allows for the state to assist systems affected by financial hardships or natural disasters. If Orange Beach were to opt out of the Foundation Program as it currently stands, he said, it would not be allowed to receive the assistance offered by the state and could also be prohibited from receiving some federal funding such as for special education, Title I and other funding.
At the time, Orange Beach had its own expert on the subject. The city hired Dr. Ira Harvey to conduct a feasibility study, which calculated anticipated revenues and attendance numbers needed to fund the school system on its own. Harvey had conducted similar studies for Chickasaw and Saraland city schools when they left the Mobile County Public School System.
Harvey’s report ultimately gave support for the OBCS breaking away, but Baldwin County officials refuted the report.
Wilson wrote in a letter to former Alabama Department of Education Chief of Staff Craig Pouncey about the flaws in Harvey’s study, claiming OBCS would be forced to either participate or if allowed to withdraw from the program, would create significant funding issues across the state. Pouncey essentially concurred with Wilson, stating the state law at the time would not allow for schools to opt out of the Foundation Program.
In a statement from former Baldwin County Board of Education members Norm Moore and Angie Swiger, the two also believed there were crucial flaws in Harvey’s report, citing the projected revenues and attendance numbers were not accurate and were based on “aggressive and unsubstantiated assumptions.”
“Dr. Harvey’s financial projections will clearly fall far short and Orange Beach citizens should not be induced to form a new system with increased taxes only to later learn that far more in additional taxes will be needed to adequately fund their public schools,” Moore and Swiger wrote. “It is foolhardy at best for Orange Beach to assume it is not obligated to the Foundation Program for these funds and we urge the leaders of Orange Beach not to allow its citizens to be misled as to this critical issue. … Dr. Harvey is clearly misguided at best.”
Moore and Swiger also claimed the projected student enrollment from Harvey was inflated by almost 140 students, which included homeschooled students and students living outside city limits.
One item of particular importance in Harvey’s 2014 report was his claim that a new Orange Beach school system would not be eligible to participate in the Foundation Program, which would keep it from having to pay anything back.
Moore and Swiger further blasted Harvey’s projections, saying the citizens deserved accurate financial planning, “not grossly inflated projections and exaggerated numbers that will never be realized.”
While the vote to form a school system in 2014 ultimately failed, the OB City Council did vote in 2022 to do so. The vote was held without allowing input from the public and the item was placed on the agenda shortly before the meeting was held. But the problem of not being able to meet the 10-mill match quickly reared its head again.
Kennon and the entire current City Council all held their same offices in 2014 as they do currently, but despite the 10-mill match shortage taking center stage eight years earlier, the mayor now says it never came up before last year’s vote to start the school system.
“There was never anything that I know of that I can remember, which I don’t remember everything, ever brought up in this crazy situation that we’re contemplating now,” Kennon said. “The gentleman that wrote the Foundation Program [Harvey] said he never contemplated something of this nature. It was never discussed with me, with Mackey or with any of us, ever.”
Original letter from OB
Despite Kennon’s assertions that issues with the Foundation Program weren’t discussed prior to the vote, the system’s first attempts to find a solution to the $4.6 million hole in its budget came just three months after the decision was made to leave the Baldwin County Public School System.
A June 30, 2022, letter from Mackey surfaced late last year and was reported on by another news outlet. It was a response to a letter from OBCS attorney Nash Campbell, which sought to have Mackey waive the system’s participation in the Foundation Program. OBCS officials took more than a month to send Lagniappe a copy of Mackey’s letter, and as yet have not complied with a request to view the original letter from Campbell to Mackey. Campbell’s original letter has now been obtained through other means and lays out a variety of reasons the system should be treated differently than other systems across the state.
In the letter sent on June 15, 2022, Campbell contends OBCS should not be required to pay back the $4.6 million owed to the state, while requesting Mackey form an “opinion” waiving participation in the Foundation Program. Campbell also cited Harvey’s 2014 report as evidence OBCS should not have to pay the funds back.
“Based on all of the above law, the fact no laws or language exist requiring a ‘charge back’ to the Foundation Program, and the fact that the state superintendent has full authority to make a decision on this matter without legislative or judicial input, my client and I request that you provide the opinion that Orange Beach City Schools does not owe the Foundation Program any funds based on its current financial situation and ADM [Average Daily Membership],” the letter reads.
As previously reported, Mackey responded to Campbell’s letter saying a waiver in the program cannot be granted by the state superintendent and can only be granted via the State Legislature and claimed there is no language currently in the Foundation Program law allowing for the superintendent to do so.
Campbell also wrote there is no legal provision allowing for a charge back to the state for the Foundation Program funds.
“The question that continually arises with my client is, ‘Will the Foundation Program charge us back based on the 10-mill match quoted in the Foundation Program law?’” the letter reads. “Based on the plain language of the statute and Dr. Harvey’s extensive opinion, the answer is ‘no.’”
Mackey’s response pointed out OBCS’s 10-mill match has already been committed to the fiscal year 2023 budget and is required to keep the Foundation Program’s funding for schools across the state balanced. Without OBCS’s payback, Mackey wrote, the Foundation Program itself would not be able to meet its budgetary requirements.
While Kennon has taken exception to the idea that the inability to meet the 10-mill match creates “financial trouble” for the system, Campbell’s letter as much as said the same. He argued if OBCS is required to pay $4.6 million back to the state, it would be left with just $4.8 million in operational costs, which he said does not meet the most recent operating budget when the school system was under Baldwin County’s supervision. This amount, he wrote, would not be enough to operate both Orange Beach Elementary, Middle and High schools.
While Mackey did not agree to waive OBCS’s participation in the Foundation Program in his initial letter, he did offer up a remittance plan where the system would have to pay the money back with no payment due until October 2023 and his department would be open to a payment schedule should the school system request one. However, that does not address the same shortfall coming year after year.
Superintendent of Orange Beach Schools Randy Wilkes wrote a follow-up letter to Mackey on Sept. 23, 2022, pleading the system’s case. Wilkes questioned how the department arrived at the $4.6 million owed and how enrollment numbers were calculated. Mackey’s letter said OBCS is slated to get $7.1 million from Foundation Program funds but has a 10-mill match of $11.7 million, which leaves the system short $4.6 million.
Wilkes also cited Alabama Act 2022-393 as evidence OBCS should receive appropriations from both the Foundation Program and other state funds previously attributed to the Baldwin County Public School System based on student enrollment numbers.
Essentially, the law calls for new school systems to receive Foundation Program and other state funding previously given to their former parent school systems — in this case, Baldwin County — allocated for the number of students attending the schools while under the Baldwin County umbrella but will now attend OBCS as a standalone system. Those funds are to be used for operational expenses.
Using this law, Wilkes is of the belief OBCS should be factored into the Foundation Program using the numbers previously used by Baldwin County when factoring the 2023 fiscal year, as opposed to the ones laid out by Mackey.
“I contend that the appropriations that were designated and presented to the legislative body and the governor remain intact,” Wilkes wrote. “Presently, it appears that the taxpayers of Orange Beach will have to pay for the fiscal year 2023 a second time…. On behalf of the Orange Beach City Schools, I compel you to determine a means by which the students of our system may receive an equivalent amount of funds for the fiscal year 2023 that is comparable to what it would be obtained based on the original appropriations.”
How the issue will be resolved is still very unclear. Neither Mackey nor Orange Beach leaders have been forthcoming regarding plans to resolve the problem. Mackey’s letter seemingly left little room for OBCS’s interpretation of the state superintendent’s ability to simply let the system avoid participation in the Foundation Program. But despite offering no details, Kennon is confident there will be a solution.
Speaking about OBCS’s current situation last September, Baldwin County Schools Chief School Financial Officer John Wilson reiterated the rarity of the situation.
“That’s a very interesting question and it’s a situation that’s never occurred in any school system in Alabama,” he told Lagniappe at the time. “I’ll be watching it just because I’m a nerd and I’m curious how they’re going to handle this, but they need to handle it because it’s not going to get any better. That division is going to continue to get wider and wider from what their property values are based on their student enrollment, because they’re kind of landlocked and it’s kind of expensive to raise a family down there. There are going to be challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.