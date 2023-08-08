Mike Evans

Newly appointed Mobile County Emergency Management Director Mike Evans speaks to the media on Aug. 8 surrounded by local officials. 

Do congested Alabama corridors have an impact on emergency response? Mobile County’s new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director says so.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Mobile County EMA Authority Board Executive Committee named Mike Evans as the agency’s seventh-ever director, replacing longtime director Ronnie Adiar, who has served in the role since 2009 and recently retired.

IMG_1481 3 copy.jpg

Mobile County EMA Director Mike Evans
IMG_1472 copy.jpg
IMG_1470 copy 2.jpeg
IMG_1474 copy.jpg

Mobile County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.