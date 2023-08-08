Do congested Alabama corridors have an impact on emergency response? Mobile County’s new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director says so.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Mobile County EMA Authority Board Executive Committee named Mike Evans as the agency’s seventh-ever director, replacing longtime director Ronnie Adiar, who has served in the role since 2009 and recently retired.
Evans, who has been the deputy director at the agency for 14 years, was selected unanimously by the board, which is made up of representatives from Mobile County and its 11 municipalities. The leadership change is unconventional timing and comes at the onset of this year’s hurricane season.
During a press conference held Tuesday morning to announce his appointment, Evans told reporters the two greatest vulnerabilities facing Mobile County are chemical exposure from the area’s manufacturing industry and railroad network, and storm surge from hurricanes.
“We have a significant amount of our population now living in a potential surge area — almost 25 or 30 percent. That's a lot of people if you think about the size of Mobile County. I'm concerned about more people that move closer to the water,” Evans said.
Asked about Mobile County’s evacuation plan and the need for widening infrastructure, Evans acknowledged growing issues of congestion on Alabama’s roads and said he supports efforts to expand northern-reaching highways.
Widening Interstate 65 has become a recent talking point among Alabama politicians, though most proposals have focused on the interstate’s northern sections. The plan has been fueled by efforts from Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who has criticized Alabama Department of Transportation leadership for not prioritizing the interstate. That plan got a nod from Donald Trump during a recent Alabama GOP event, who said if re-elected president he would “immediately” begin efforts to widen I-65 to six lanes from the Tennessee state line to Mobile.
“I would love to see more roads headed north and wider lines. That always helps,” Evans said. “Hopefully, that's something that's in the plans. I will continue to ask for it and talk about its importance to emergency response and evacuation.”
During significant weather events on the Gulf Coast, Evans noted Alabama’s interstates are accommodating more than just traffic from south Alabama residents.
“There are things that no one has control over. I-65 becomes a corridor for not just Alabama but we have people moving west from Mississippi and moving east from Florida. So that adds to the congestion,” Evans said.
Overall, however, Evans said he is confident in Mobile County’s ability to respond to storm surge events, as long as officials are promoting a “tiered approach” to push a variety of safety responses that range from leaving the county to seeking refuge in local community shelters to finding a local relative to stay with.
Evans said when residents take ownership of their safety, prepare themselves, and act within their means, he believes there is plenty of resources and capacity to accommodate everyone.
“There are plenty of safe places in Mobile County. If you have the means and the resources and you want to go outside this county. I encourage you to do that. But I will encourage you to leave a little bit earlier because if you don't, you're going to end up in that congestion we’re talking about,” Evans said.
Mobile County EMA Board Committee Chair Shayne Lovitte of Saraland said Evans is virtually the only person suited for the position given his experience and credentials. He said making the move with someone with Evan’s expertise.
Evans is a certified emergency manager from the International Association of Emergency Managers. He's a master-level emergency manager from the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers.
Evans has a master’s degree in management from Troy University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.
Lovitte also said Evans has an excellent relationship with other emergency managers in the state of Alabama, the Alabama EMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and others.
Evans also concurrently serves as a U.S. Army National Guard Sustainment/Logistics Officer at the rank of Brigadier General; he commands the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
“Mike Evans’ more than 20 years in emergency management and his almost 40 years of service in the U.S. Army National Guard represent a tremendous asset to the residents of Mobile County,” Lovitte said.
Evans thanked the MCEMA Board, Mobile County Commission, and others for the opportunity to lead emergency operations. He briefly explained his goals of effective preparation, dedicated outreach, efficient emergency response, cultivating relationships to ensure peak functioning, and building/maintaining the EMA team moving forward.
“It’s not a matter of if MCEMA will be needed, but when,” said Evans. “The work of Mobile County EMA is crucial to Mobile County’s resilience in the face of storms or other emergencies and I look forward to leading MCEMA as its new director,” he added.
Evans announced that a new Deputy Director of MCEMA will be named soon, he introduced staff and explained roles, and announced that Sherry Crush has been promoted to Director of Plans and Operations with the primary responsibility of preparing, equipping, and manning the Mobile County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during disasters.
Evans also announced a major overhaul to Mobile County Emergency Management Agency’s website (www.mcema.net) and an upgrade to MCEMA’s app, which now streams the locally broadcast emergency/weather radio content. The app is available from either the Google Play or the Apple Store.
“Mobile County Commission has the utmost confidence in Mike Evans to lead Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. He’s already proven himself an exemplary leader and we look forward to seeing what he’ll accomplish in this new role,” said District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who spoke on behalf of the Commission at the news conference.
