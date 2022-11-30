The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Board of Commissioners had a different look when it met Monday afternoon.
District 5 board member Johnny Hatcher officially took his seat for the first time, taking over for retiring longtime board member Bill Foster. In another change for the board, District 4 board member Sherry McDade took over as the president while fellow member Don Stringfellow serves as vice president.
As Hatcher began his tenure on the board, one of the top items on his agenda was the reimplementation of corporal punishment in schools — an issue he actively has been pushed while campaigning.
“I want to go ahead and bring back corporal punishment,” Hatcher said. “On a personal level, all five of my kids attend Mobile County schools. And the things they do at school, they don’t do at my house. Kids are going to do what they are allowed to do. I want to put discipline back in the classroom because I can’t control what happens in someone’s home, but I can help control what happens in the classroom.”
Throughout his first meeting as a board member, Hatcher didn’t hesitate to ask questions about certain agenda items he felt needed to be addressed. Hatcher repeatedly asked questions about multiple items on the agenda with regards to how much money is typically spent on certain items as well as if the board had done business with certain vendors in the past.
During the meeting, the board approved a number of agenda items including accepting the donation of 40 acres of property from the Alabama Pecan Development Company with a value of $1 million, according to Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.
Threadgill told board members the land would “likely be a candidate” to be used to build a new school in the future while noting no final decisions have been made.
Enrollment numbers continue to increase for MCPSS, as does the need for more schools to accommodate students.
Hatcher said the need for a new school in West Mobile should be prioritized, but done in the right fashion.
“We are staring down the barrel of overcrowded schools,” Hatcher said. “It’s not coming, it’s here. We have got to build new schools out in West Mobile, but we need to be methodical about it. We don’t want to do what happened at Blount where we built a school and no one’s there. We want to make sure what we do lasts decades.”
The board also approved bids for various projects throughout MCPSS, one of which included updates to security cameras in the system. One of the updates to the cameras would be the addition of facial recognition software.
MCPSS Head of Security Andy Gatewood said while most of the schools already have updated camera systems, two schools are in need of an overhaul for their systems.
“Murphy and B.C. Rain currently have analog cameras, which is an older type of camera,” Gatewood said. “The good thing is that other schools have the newer cameras so it’s not going to be expensive to add some of the features we want to add. But B.C. Rain and Murphy had analog so those had to be taken out and replaced with all new ones.”
New leadership
As the only female currently on the board, McDade said it might take a bit of time for her colleagues to adjust how they go about things.
“The board hasn’t had a female on the board for many years, so the guys will have to get used to saying, ‘Madam President,’” McDade joked.
As she begins her tenure as president, McDade said she is prioritizing getting the schools in MCPSS back up to pre-pandemic testing levels. The state education department released its annual list of “failing schools” earlier this month and a total of eight MCPSS schools made the list.
“We need to get our kids back on task from COVID,” McDade said. “Our teachers in Mobile County are working very hard to make sure we are back to where we were before COVID started.”
Much like McDade, Stringfellow is now adjusting to his role as vice president, where he will fill in if she is unavailable. While Stringfellow stressed the importance of improving academics and facilities in the system, he said security and the ongoing football stadium issue with Murphy and Williamson need to be prioritized as well.
“As much as we are able to, we want to maximize the security at our schools because things that were once good enough, now need to be upgraded as we have done here today,” Stringfellow said. “We have two schools that currently don’t have a stadium, but they are going to get a stadium, it’s just a matter of where they will be. Murphy is landlocked and there are some issues with the city land issues at Williamson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.